This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Clayton News Daily
Wall Street Journal: Meta is planning significant layoffs
Facebook-parent Meta is planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession, according to the Wall Street Journal. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of workers and could begin as early as this week, the...
Clayton News Daily
Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
