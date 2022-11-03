ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Wall Street Journal: Meta is planning significant layoffs

Facebook-parent Meta is planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession, according to the Wall Street Journal. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of workers and could begin as early as this week, the...
Clayton News Daily

Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy