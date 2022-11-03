ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Clayton News Daily

Julie Bowen Reveals the Incredible Sign She Made for Harry Styles' Now-Canceled Concert

Julie Bowen is a self-proclaimed 'Styler,' or so it seems, anyway. The actress recently told fans on social media that she had plans to attend one of Harry Styles' concerts in Los Angeles; unfortunately, the singer came down with the flu and was forced to postpone several shows in Los Angeles–including the one that Bowen had purchased tickets for.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter

They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
Clayton News Daily

'Monster' Season 2 On the Way From Netflix: Everything To Know

Following the massive (and controversial) success of DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. The show is an anthology series, meaning Dahmer's gruesome arc is over. Netflix said in a statement, “The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”
Clayton News Daily

Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
Clayton News Daily

Best Friends Are Forever, so Show Them You Care!

Your BFF deserves the world. She listens to you, loves you, and always puts up with your drama. Heck, she even lends you $5 bucks when you need to tip the manicurist and don't have cash. She's the ultimate bestie who's always there for you. So what do you get the woman who has everything and does everything for everyone else?
Clayton News Daily

What It’s Like Living With Two Parrots | The Dodo Go Wild

Baby parrot shows her brother how to raid the pantry and jump in the washing machine!. Thanks to @Campbell's Soup for making it possible to tell this story! Go Wild with Campbell's® Veggie Safari Soup, get yours at https://thedo.do/Campbells2. Special thanks to Vonnegut, Schiele, and Anne! To see more,...
Clayton News Daily

Kitten Is Obsessed with Pittie Brothers | The Dodo Odd Couples

Tiny kitten wants to do everything her pittie brothers do — so she follows them swimming in the river 💙. Keep up with Keiko and Niko on Instagram: https://thedo.do/keikoandniko, Facebook: https://thedo.do/keikoandnikoFB, and TikTok: https://thedo.do/keikoniko. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
Clayton News Daily

‘A Million Little Things’ Ending With Season 5 — Cast Announces ‘Right Time to Say Goodbye’ (VIDEO)

Millionaires, it’s official: We’re going to be saying goodbye to the friend group in 2023. ABC has confirmed that A Million Little Things will be ending with its fifth and final season, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c. Watch a video with the stars — Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez), Grace Park (Grace Park), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), and David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville) — above delivering the news.

