Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on his weekly radio spot on The Greg Hill...
Packers Defender Rips NFL After Teammate Rashan Gary Tears ACL
After Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15–9 loss to the Lions in Detroit, teammate De’Vondre Campbell called out the NFL for using artificial turf fields. Gary was injured when he switched his running direction in the third quarter on the Ford...
Jaylen Brown Believes NBPA Will Appeal Irving’s Suspension
View the original article to see embedded media. Celtics star and National Basketball Players Association vice president Jaylen Brown believes the union will appeal Kyrie Irving’s suspension handed down by the Nets, stating that “a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms” handed down by the team. The point guard was suspended for at least five games, and he must satisfy several conditions to return to the court after he shared an antisemitic film on his Twitter account and refused to apologize for it on several occasions.
Report: Bills Evaluating Josh Allen for Potential Elbow Injury
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets. After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow. “There’s...
Baker Mayfield or P.J. Walker? Panthers Reveal Starting QB vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers have named P.J. Walker as the starting quarterback for Thursday night's contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Walker threw a miraculous Hail Mary as part of a 317-yard passing performance when the two teams met in Atlanta on Oct. 30, but completed just three of 10 passes for nine yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Carolina's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.
AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver
The Brooklyn Nets banned Kyrie Irving, a former Cavs player, for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
Report: PJ Walker to Start Over Baker Mayfield on Thursday
View the original article to see embedded media. Despite benching him in favor of Baker Mayfield on Sunday, the Panthers will start PJ Walker against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Walker started against the Bengals but was pulled to start the second...
Jones: Beckham Jr. ‘Could Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys
Even though Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemed to tamp down the possibility of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. joining the team anytime soon on Monday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones appeared to open up the rumors again on Tuesday. During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the owner didn’t explicitly...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Reason Behind Loss vs. Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons are heading back to the drawing board after their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. In a game that comes down to a game-winning field goal, every play counts, and head coach Arthur Smith pointed to the team's third-down woes in the loss. "Usually...
Colts’ Jim Irsay Says He’s ‘Glad’ Jeff Saturday Has No NFL Coaching Experience
The Colts turned a lot of heads throughout the NFL Monday—not because they fired head coach Frank Reich, but because of who they chose to replace him with. Team owner Jim Irsay opted to go with former Colts center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, despite Saturday having no coaching experience at the college or NFL level.
NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Celtics-Grizzlies
Get ready for an absolutely jam-packed night of NBA action. All 30 teams take the court for a packed slate and the entire league is off Tuesday for Election Day. With 15 games going on, there’s quite a few matchups worth tuning in to watch, such as Bucks-Hawks, Cavaliers-Clippers and Nets-Mavericks, but perhaps no game is better than the Celtics-Grizzlies cross-conference showdown in Memphis.
Seahawks-Buccaneers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
The scorching Seahawks will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they head to Munich to face off with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the international stage in Week 10. Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Rams in Week 9,...
Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts
Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league's best units so far in the 2022 campaign. But that unit took another hit Sunday when left guard Matt Hennessy injured his knee in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Saints’ HC Allen: Didn’t Consider Benching QB Andy Dalton
The Saints turned in another dismal performance on offense in Monday night’s 27–13 loss to the Ravens, but coach Dennis Allen maintained that he never considered making a change at quarterback. Andy Dalton made his sixth consecutive start Monday and once again turned in an uninspiring performance. He...
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The question of where free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will end up is hotter than ever, as he is expected to be return to play soon after rehabbing a torn ACL for the last nine months. After the wide receiver name dropped four teams—including the Cowboys—he’s been in contact with...
Giants Starter to Miss Time After Suffering Injury on Vacation in Mexico
View the original article to see embedded media. The Giants continue to rack up injuries, and the latest one is the most bizarre yet. Starting free safety Xavier McKinney announced Monday that he will miss several weeks due to a hand injury he suffered while on vacation during his team’s Week 9 bye week.
SI:AM | What Are the Colts Doing?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m a little disappointed the Colts didn’t offer me the interim coach gig but I’ll live. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. The right man...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said forward Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely as the team continues to exercise caution with its star forward while he works his way back from reconstructive knee surgery. “He’s progressing and he’s getting better, so that’s the most important thing,” Lue said, per the Associated Press....
Falcons look for better third-down showing against Panthers
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota found the biggest culprit in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. “Really when it comes down to it, we’ve just got to be better on third down,” he said. “They had some things on defense, got some free hitters, and that's on me, I've got to do a better job with protections. This game’s always going to be won and lost on third down.”
Lions-Bears Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two NFC North rivals face off in Week 10 when Justin Fields and the Bears host Jared Goff and the Lions. Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 9 with its 15-9 upset of the Packers as a four-point home underdog. Despite the win, the Lions are difficult for bettors to trust due to their recent 1-4 against the spread (ATS) mark.
