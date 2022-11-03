View the original article to see embedded media. Celtics star and National Basketball Players Association vice president Jaylen Brown believes the union will appeal Kyrie Irving’s suspension handed down by the Nets, stating that “a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms” handed down by the team. The point guard was suspended for at least five games, and he must satisfy several conditions to return to the court after he shared an antisemitic film on his Twitter account and refused to apologize for it on several occasions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO