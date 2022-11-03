Read full article on original website
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
Road & Track
The New Nissan Z Looks Too Good on Watanabe Wheels
Watanabe's eight-spoke wheels are iconic. Racing Service Watanabe was founded in 1967 and the eight-spoke quickly became Nissan's racing wheel of choice. "Wats," as they came to be known, are a common sight on early Nissan Skyline GT-Rs and 240Zs and many other contemporary Japanese cars. Under a set of bolt-on fender flares, they just look right. The new Nissan Z draws heavily on the original 240Z, so naturally, it looks incredible on Wats, too.
Road & Track
Watch This 3300-HP Dodge Viper Set a 6.68-Second Quarter-Mile World Record
The Dodge Viper wasn't designed to go drag racing. That hasn't stopped the folks at Nth Moto in Minnesota from building some of the most impressive Viper drag cars on the planet. One of its cars just set the record for quickest and fastest Viper in the quarter-mile, and it looks great doing it.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Road & Track
Lamborghini Signs Iron Lynx to Run Its 2024 Hypercar and GTP Programs
While the focus of the sports car racing world has been on Ferrari, BMW, Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche's new-for-2023 prototypes, Lamborghini and Alpine have already announced that they will join the field in 2024. Planning is already well underway for those programs, with Lamborghini already unveiling a teaser photo of their car and announcing that it will be wholly unrelated from the 963 already revealed by their corporate partners at Porsche. Now, Lamborghini has announced a major team partnership that will make up a core part of the program.
Two Ultra Rare Mustangs Rescued From Auction
Coding is the name of the game for Mustangs and this guy just hit the jackpot. As car people, barn finds and impromptu auctions can be some of the most fun and sought after things on our bucket lists. You practically can’t find a car guy who doesn’t have some wild story about a muscle car(or any sort of vehicle) that he or a friend fell in love with as a kid. Over time that initial attraction turns into driven longing eventually culminating at a point where the enthusiast gets their opportunity. That’s exactly what happened here as one man found himself in new ownership of two incredibly rare and unique Ford Mustangs.
Road & Track
The 1969 Dodge Charger 'Scraptona' SEMA Car Is For Sale
The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most sought after muscle cars to come out of Detroit. Only 503 were made; just enough to homologate the model for NASCAR competition. So pristine examples of the super speedway-optimized, winged warriors can fetch over seven-figures at auction. And it’s why so many re-creations of this rare model exist today. The Scraptona isn’t so much a re-creation as it is a riff. First shown at the SEMA show in 2018, it hides genuine performance hardware under less-than-perfect skin. Which is kind-of-perfect. Now it’s for sale at Garage Kept Motors. You, yes you, now have a chance to take this incredible muscle car build home.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer "Bully" brawls with 1,200 hp
Wisconsin hot rod builders Ringbrothers brought four new builds to the 2022 SEMA show, including this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Dubbed Bully, the Blazer boasts 1,200 hp courtesy of a GM-sourced LS3 6.8-liter V-8 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. That power is sent to all four wheels through a GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission and Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles.
Road & Track
Porsche Just Built Its 100,000th Taycan
Porsche announced Tuesday it has produced its 100,000th Taycan. The car in question, a Turbo S painted in Neptune Blue, rolled off the line on Monday, and is destined for a customer in the United Kingdom. This car represents an important milestone for Porsche and the EV market. The Taycan,...
Road & Track
Here's Your First Look at the All-Electric Porsche 718 Boxster
The next generation of Porsche's mid-engine 718 sports cars is going electric. The German sports carmaker has been coy on details since confirming the news in March, but thanks to spy shots out of Germany, we can finally get our eyes on a prototype for the first time. Spy photographers...
Road & Track
Years Behind, Honda Rushes to Catch Up on EVs
The developed world is currently undergoing its biggest transportation revolution since the creation of the highway. Electric vehicles are already reshaping not just how we live, but the long-term ecological trajectory of the planet. It is happening faster and with more excitement than most saw coming. Sitting on a streetcorner in Tokyo, across from Honda’s global headquarters, you’d never really know.
Land Rover Defender 6-Time Rollover Is Horrific
This does show how well the new design holds up…. The sad truth is even if you’re a cautious driver, all it takes is someone else pulling boneheaded maneuvers to cost you dearly on the road. That’s exactly what happened to the driver of a new Land Rover Defender which rolled 6 times, all thanks to another driver not paying attention. Life comes at you fast and this is a horrific reminder of that.
Road & Track
Someone Managed to Put Nearly 250,000 Miles on a 2022 Honda Civic
A used Honda Civic for sale with over 200,000 miles on the odometer is hardly newsworthy on its own. But when said high-mileage Civic is a 2022 model that was purchased by its first owner just over a year ago, we start to take notice. As reported by Tire Meets...
Road & Track
YouTuber Wrecks New GMC Hummer EV After Just Nine Miles
The GMC Hummer EV is, among other things, very big and very fast. Specifically, it weighs 9000 lb and has over 1000 hp. That's equivalent to four Miatas of weight, all while reaching 60 MPH in three seconds. That cartoonish combination of size and performance may lead you to think that the Hummer EV is some sort of unbreakable super-truck, one that could hit any bump at any speed without an issue. As YouTuber Mondi learned just nine miles into Hummer EV ownership, you should not think that.
jalopyjournal.com
Hot Rods & Racing Cars
My dad used to say that he didn’t trust anyone that didn’t grow up yearning for both baseball cards and comic books. To make sure I was trustworthy, he force fed me both and I took to them early and often. In my day, we didn’t have much drawn and illustrated hot rod content so I focused on Super Hero books – almost always pulling for the villain to finally win one.
