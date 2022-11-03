Read full article on original website
'Monster' Season 2 On the Way From Netflix: Everything To Know
Following the massive (and controversial) success of DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. The show is an anthology series, meaning Dahmer's gruesome arc is over. Netflix said in a statement, “The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Julie Bowen Reveals the Incredible Sign She Made for Harry Styles' Now-Canceled Concert
Julie Bowen is a self-proclaimed 'Styler,' or so it seems, anyway. The actress recently told fans on social media that she had plans to attend one of Harry Styles' concerts in Los Angeles; unfortunately, the singer came down with the flu and was forced to postpone several shows in Los Angeles–including the one that Bowen had purchased tickets for.
Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of 'Creed III'
Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in "Creed III." Stallone, who began playing "Rocky" in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out. "That's a regretful situation because I know what it could...
Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
Mariska Hargitay Stuns in Extravagant Ballgown While Posing in Front of NYC Backdrop
Mariska Hargitay shines as bright as the NYC skyline. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star went full glam for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Nov 7. The ceremony was held at Casa Cipriani in New York City in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit promoting American designers. Many famous faces were in attendance, including Cher and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in support of Kim Kardashian, whose shapewear brand, Skims, received the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion.
‘The Wonder Years’: Bradley Whitford, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison & More Season 2 Guest Stars
The Wonder Years is adding a swath of wonderful faces to its Season 2 cast. In addition to the previously announce Patti LaBelle, ABC has revealed Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash), and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Wonder Years Season 2 guest stars.
