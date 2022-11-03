ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder fined $25K for injury report violations related to Josh Giddey

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DpDl_0ixeIady00

The Oklahoma City Thunder got in a bit of trouble with the NBA on Thursday.

The Thunder were fined $25,000 for a violation when the team failed to disclose the availability of Josh Giddey in an accurate and timely manner on Nov. 1 against the Orlando Magic.

The Thunder would go on to defeat the Magic and extend their winning streak to four games.

Giddey was initially ruled out for the game with an ankle sprain but was upgraded to questionable on game day. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault announced an hour and a half before the game that Giddey would be available to play.

Giddey finished with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting and 10 assists in 25 minutes. Giddey did not start the second half and came off the bench and did not play the final eight minutes of the game due to Daigneault liking a different closing lineup.

