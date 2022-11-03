ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Samoa stun Tonga with 20-18 win to set up England rematch in semi-finals. Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first Rugby League World Cup semi-final. A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of...
Wheelchair World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Rob Hawkins leads way as England wheelchair side beat Spain. Robert Hawkins plundered five tries as England amassed a century of points in a demolition of Spain at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Hawkins was one of nine players to cross in an 18-try, 104-12...
Reliving Rugby World Cup 2014: How the Red Roses ended 20 years of heartache

The storyline was an easy one to follow as England stepped out for the final in 2014: After a heart-breaking 13-10 loss to New Zealand on home soil four years earlier, the Red Roses had a point to prove when they came up against Canada in Paris at the Stade Francais.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup after shock defeat to Netherlands

South Africa have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup after slumping to a shock 13-run defeat to Netherlands in their final Group 2 game in Adelaide. Chasing 159 to secure a spot in next week's semi-finals, the Proteas stumbled to 145-8 with Rilee Rossouw (25 of 19) top-scoring on a slow pitch.
England World Cup squad ladder: In-form James Maddison climbs into contention for Qatar

We're just days away from Gareth Southgate naming his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar but who will make it into his 26-man squad?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder has been charting the form of the contenders for a place in his squad over the past two months and with the big announcement coming on Thursday, there are still some big decisions for Southgate to make.
Liverpool: City Insiders believe Premier League club is worth $5bn with Fenway Sports Group 'open to investment but fully committed' to Reds

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are working with two US banks to see how much the club is worth - and city insiders believe it could be as much as $5bn (£4.4bn). FSG, who bought the club in a deal worth about £300m in October 2010, are believed to be considering a sale although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake.
Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby union player missing in Spain

Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on Saturday, October 29. The 24-year-old featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star. He was...
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League

Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.

