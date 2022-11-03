Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: England’s backs finally got to show world-class quality - now bring on New Zealand in final
England are now on the verge of realising that dream, with another highly-anticipated showdown between the two heavyweight nations of the women's game on Saturday morning, the fifth time they will have met in the final. They may not have expected such a strong challenge as they progressed to the...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Samoa stun Tonga with 20-18 win to set up England rematch in semi-finals. Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first Rugby League World Cup semi-final. A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of...
SkySports
Wheelchair World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Rob Hawkins leads way as England wheelchair side beat Spain. Robert Hawkins plundered five tries as England amassed a century of points in a demolition of Spain at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Hawkins was one of nine players to cross in an 18-try, 104-12...
SkySports
Reliving Rugby World Cup 2014: How the Red Roses ended 20 years of heartache
The storyline was an easy one to follow as England stepped out for the final in 2014: After a heart-breaking 13-10 loss to New Zealand on home soil four years earlier, the Red Roses had a point to prove when they came up against Canada in Paris at the Stade Francais.
SkySports
Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
SkySports
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup after shock defeat to Netherlands
South Africa have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup after slumping to a shock 13-run defeat to Netherlands in their final Group 2 game in Adelaide. Chasing 159 to secure a spot in next week's semi-finals, the Proteas stumbled to 145-8 with Rilee Rossouw (25 of 19) top-scoring on a slow pitch.
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England have no real problems despite Argentina loss | 'Too many penalties in rugby'
Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli registered 25 points as the Pumas picked up a first victory over England at Twickenham for 16 years, as Jones' side failed to perform. Despite a poor display, riddled with mistakes, indiscipline and a lack of attacking edge, Jones said he was not concerned. "Yeah, a...
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: In-form James Maddison climbs into contention for Qatar
We're just days away from Gareth Southgate naming his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar but who will make it into his 26-man squad?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder has been charting the form of the contenders for a place in his squad over the past two months and with the big announcement coming on Thursday, there are still some big decisions for Southgate to make.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales' chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
SkySports
Should England play an extra bowler in T20 World Cup semi-final? Will India handle the pressure?
Should England bring in an extra bowler for their T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval? And just how strong are their opponents India?. Those questions were answered by Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton ahead of Thursday's crunch clash, which you can watch from 7am on Sky Sports ahead of an 8am start.
SkySports
Liverpool: City Insiders believe Premier League club is worth $5bn with Fenway Sports Group 'open to investment but fully committed' to Reds
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are working with two US banks to see how much the club is worth - and city insiders believe it could be as much as $5bn (£4.4bn). FSG, who bought the club in a deal worth about £300m in October 2010, are believed to be considering a sale although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake.
SkySports
Man Utd Women 1-3 Chelsea Women: Sam Kerr, Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert goals end hosts' unbeaten WSL start
Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert earned champions Chelsea a 3-1 victory at Manchester United to keep them level with WSL leaders Arsenal, and end their hosts' unbeaten start. Chelsea had the better of the few chances before they took the lead, with Pernille Harder nodding a free header...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 squad lists: England, Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Spain and more
Who's going to the World Cup in Qatar? Every nation has now named their final 26-man squads and we've pulled together the selections for all 32 competitors... FIFA rules permit teams to make late replacements in the event of serious injury, at any time up to 24 hours before their first game.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Dawid Malan looks set to miss England's semi-final vs India | Moeen Ali wary of 'amazing' Suryakumar Yadav
England's Dawid Malan looks set to miss the T20 World Cup semi-final tie against India after picking up a groin injury in the final Super 12s match against Sri Lanka. England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sydney but Malan did not bat after he walked off the field when fielding with an injury.
SkySports
Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby union player missing in Spain
Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on Saturday, October 29. The 24-year-old featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star. He was...
SkySports
England, Wales and other FAs ignore FIFA's plea to 'focus on football' at Qatar World Cup
The English FA and Welsh FA insist they will continue to campaign on human rights issues and compensation for migrant workers in Qatar after FIFA told World Cup teams to keep politics and lectures on morality out of the tournament. The FIFA leadership issued the plea to "focus on the...
SkySports
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League
Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports
Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal continue perfect start while Villa win at Liverpool
WSL round-up after a Sunday full of action; wins for Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Aston Villa and Brighton. Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table. Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley...
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
