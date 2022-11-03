ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

25 things to do with the Browns on their bye week

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VO9oP_0ixeAyrq00

The Cleveland Browns enter their bye week after a much-needed win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween. After losing four straight games, Winning by three scores after starting the game 25-0 is a good way to build some morale before traveling to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins after the bye.

For this weekend, however, we have no Browns football to look forward to. After this whirlwind of a season, however, this may not necessarily be a bad thing. Take the weekend for some needed rest and recovery.

However, there will certainly be a void to fill. Here are 25 things to do instead of watching the Browns as they get the week off.

1

Watch this Browns OL coach Bill Callahan clinic

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10. Clemson was blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but is now unlikely to make the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost its luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy