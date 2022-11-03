CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve his struggling offense — even if that means benching starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for more than a series or two. Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, was removed from each of the past two games, the last a demoralizing 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last week that ended the undefeated start of the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Uiagalelei will start this week at home against Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney said, but if he can’t find his form from earlier this season, he won’t stay in. “He has to play better and get back on track. That’s the reality of the situation,” Swinney said Tuesday. “We’ve watched every play with him. If you don’t play better, someone else gets a chance.”

