Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable

The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys rumors heat up as Jerry Jones adds fuel

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the talk of the NFL as he returns from a torn ACL the Pro Bowler suffered a season ago. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to OBJ on a near never-ending loop in recent days with widespread suggestions that they plan to make a play for the former New York Giants star.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Clemson's Swinney: If DJ can't improve, "someone else" plays

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve his struggling offense — even if that means benching starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for more than a series or two. Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, was removed from each of the past two games, the last a demoralizing 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last week that ended the undefeated start of the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Uiagalelei will start this week at home against Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney said, but if he can’t find his form from earlier this season, he won’t stay in. “He has to play better and get back on track. That’s the reality of the situation,” Swinney said Tuesday. “We’ve watched every play with him. If you don’t play better, someone else gets a chance.”
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Now Have Their #1 Option To Replace Matt Canada At Season’s End

Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5

Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL

