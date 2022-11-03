Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Yardbarker
John Lynch impressed with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's "nearly flawless" performance vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo turned in an impressive performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Some would argue that it was his most efficient outing in a long time. It was a divisional matchup, and a loss would have put the San Francisco 49ers two games below .500. The Niners are 3-0 against...
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Yardbarker
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Insider: If Clayton Kershaw pitches in 2023, it's 'a two-team conversation'
The last time baseball fans saw Kershaw on the diamond, he was pitching in Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, a series the Dodgers lost. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner will turn 35 in March and has battled numerous arm injuries but has still proven to be an elite hurler when on the mound.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys rumors heat up as Jerry Jones adds fuel
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the talk of the NFL as he returns from a torn ACL the Pro Bowler suffered a season ago. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to OBJ on a near never-ending loop in recent days with widespread suggestions that they plan to make a play for the former New York Giants star.
Yardbarker
Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half...
Clemson's Swinney: If DJ can't improve, "someone else" plays
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve his struggling offense — even if that means benching starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for more than a series or two. Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, was removed from each of the past two games, the last a demoralizing 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last week that ended the undefeated start of the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Uiagalelei will start this week at home against Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney said, but if he can’t find his form from earlier this season, he won’t stay in. “He has to play better and get back on track. That’s the reality of the situation,” Swinney said Tuesday. “We’ve watched every play with him. If you don’t play better, someone else gets a chance.”
Yardbarker
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Now Have Their #1 Option To Replace Matt Canada At Season’s End
Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.
Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5
Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker
Packers' Matt LaFleur blames passing game for loss to Lions
Red zone woes for the Green Bay Packers offense cost the team a win in Detroit. The Lions picked off two Aaron Rodgers in the red zone as they held the Packers to nine points in Week 9. This is the third time the Packers have been held to 10...
Yardbarker
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
Colts' interim head coach choice leaves Twittersphere dumbfounded
A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro, Saturday was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 1998 but was cut and subsequently signed with Indianapolis. Saturday spent his first 12 seasons with the Colts from 1999 through 2 011, before wrapping up his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012.
Boomer Esiason suggests how Giants should handle Xavier McKinney injury situation
On Monday, New York Giants fans learned that Xavier McKinney would be sidelined " a few weeks ," following an ATV accident that occurred while vacationing in Cabo. On Tuesday, Boomer Esiason made a suggestion to "Big Blue" for how to handle the situation. "It’s his fault. It’s his responsibility,”...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
