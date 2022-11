CF is actively monitoring the national weather service for Tropical Storm Nicole and its forecasted impact. There are no changes to class schedules or business operations at this time. If the college is closed, information will be posted on the college website, student portal, social media and will be shared via the RAVE Alert system. Please take this time to update your notification preferences in the RAVE Alert system in the MyCF portal.

