HELENA, Mont. - A new sidewalk between the north side of Lewis Street between Prickly Pear Elementary School and East Valley Middle School in East Helena has been proposed. The sidewalk would include a new Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant concrete sidewalk, new ADA compliant curb ramps at Prickly Pear Avenue and Montana Avenue/ Valley Drive and revegetation.

EAST HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO