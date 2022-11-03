Read full article on original website
Maine Voters Head to the Polls (MASTER THREAD)
It’s Election Night. This thread will be the single destination for The Maine Wire’s coverage of the Maine gubernatorial race, the state legislative race, the congressional races, and national intrigue of interest. Polls close statewide at 8PM. After that, we’ll begin updating projections and race calls here. In the mean time, we can confirm what every other media outlet always reports about Maine elections before there’s any actual news: long lines, big turnout, the candidates voted, and the weather was nice.
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial race and a pivotal Senate race that may decided the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Maricopa County, the largest county in Arizona, began seeing issues...
Mills Eases Air Quality Rules for Kerosene, Hedges on Heating Oil
Maine Gov. Janet Mills, in response to increasing home heating prices and dropping temperatures, has eased air pollution rules concerning the importation of non-low sulfur kerosene. However, Mills is hedging her bets on whether she’ll also bend the rules for the import of non-low sulfur No. 2 heating oil.
