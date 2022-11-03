LAWRENCEVILLE - The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors has announced that the Brunswick County Government Building will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Brunswick County and the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The illumination of the courthouse will take place from November 4 – 13, 2022.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO