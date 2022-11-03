Read full article on original website
Olive Branch UMC to hold Revival
Olive Branch United Methodist Church at 4141 Gasburg Road, Gasburg, Virginia will hold Revival Nov. 13, Nov.14, and Nov. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. The Revival will include guest speakers, music and fellowship: Rev. Becky Turner and Patty Richardson will be joining the members on Sunday, Nov. 13; Rev. Ken Thrasher and Roger Wright on Monday, Nov. 14; Esther Lane and family on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
County government building illuminated in support of Veterans for ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’
LAWRENCEVILLE - The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors has announced that the Brunswick County Government Building will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Brunswick County and the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The illumination of the courthouse will take place from November 4 – 13, 2022.
Alberta council to hold hearing on changes to solar ordinance
ALBERTA – The Alberta Town Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. on adopting Article 19 Solar Ordinance and future solar projects within the town. The hearing will be held at the Old Fire Hall and the regular meeting of the Alberta Town Council will follow.
Lawrenceville Town Office to close for Veterans Day
LAWRENCEVILLE - The Lawrenceville Town Office will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Commercial, business, and brush will be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. There will be no service on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. For more information call (434) 848-2414.
Flags honor Veterans
The Lawrenceville Rotary Club sponsored Flags for Heroes. This beautiful display is located at the Brunswick County Conference Center across from Brown’s Funeral Service on Lawrenceville Plank Road. It’s worth a trip to Downtown Lawrenceville to see the flags. Remember to thank a Veteran for his or her service. (Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazette)
Local woman makes business dreams come true
Jessica Conner has been working on building her design business for the past eight months and in October, Homestead Designs, name after her home Homestead Farms, started taking clients and booking jobs. Since then it has taken off with customers already being booked through Spring of 2023. Homestead Designs offers...
