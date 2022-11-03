DJ Khaled discussed the intention and creative decisions behind his new Jordan collection with Footwear News. As his debut collection, the 46-year-old expressed the alignment of teaming up with the sneaker brand. “I’m loyal to the inspiration and motivation that [Michael Jordan] gives me and gives the world — and that’s forever. What he’s done on the basketball court, his sneakers, and all the beautiful things he’s done for the communities. That’s such an inspiration to me,” Khaled explained to FN. More from VIBE.comHoward University Announces 20-Year Partnership With Jordan BrandDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiEminem Scores No. 1 On...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO