Garrett Wilson gives Jets fifth straight Pepsi Rookie of the Week

The Jets have done it again. The belt for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week stays in Florham Park yet again. WR Garrett Wilson was voted the winner for Week 8, giving the Jets a winner of the award for the fifth consecutive week and sixth week overall this season.

Wilson recorded 115 yards on six catches in Week 8 against the Patriots, a career high and his second 100-yard receiving game this season.

Wilson beat out Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, Browns CB Martin Emerson, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez and Broncos TE Greg Dulcich.

It’s also Wilson’s second win of the award this season, also winning the award after grabbing eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 against the Browns. Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall have also won the award twice thus far.