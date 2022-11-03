ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Garrett Wilson gives Jets fifth straight Pepsi Rookie of the Week

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlI7O_0ixdtuwc00

The Jets have done it again. The belt for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week stays in Florham Park yet again. WR Garrett Wilson was voted the winner for Week 8, giving the Jets a winner of the award for the fifth consecutive week and sixth week overall this season.

Wilson recorded 115 yards on six catches in Week 8 against the Patriots, a career high and his second 100-yard receiving game this season.

Wilson beat out Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, Browns CB Martin Emerson, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez and Broncos TE Greg Dulcich.

It’s also Wilson’s second win of the award this season, also winning the award after grabbing eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 against the Browns. Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall have also won the award twice thus far.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10. Clemson was blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but is now unlikely to make the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost its luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Saints only have themselves to blame for their aimless 2022 campaign

You’d be forgiven for finding something else to do with your Monday night than watch the New Orleans Saints collapse in front of a national audience. They gave up an early double-digit lead to the visiting Baltimore Ravens and never rallied back to make it a competitive game. The defense that Dennis Allen was hired as head coach to maintain never really asserted itself against Lamar Jackson, one of the game’s best young quarterbacks. Now they’re 3-6 through the first nine weeks, matching the same win total Allen posted in his first two years with the Raiders way back when.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy