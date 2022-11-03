ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk

Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
DULUTH, MN
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee

You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14

A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023

Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
DULUTH, MN
Douglas County Humane Society Plans Black Friday ‘Happy Catsgiving’ Adoption Event

Northland residents looking to add a new pet to their home this holiday season can do so at a discount - and help local animal shelters at the same time. The Humane Society Of Douglas County is planning a week-long Black Friday Happy Catsgiving Adoption Event. The week long event will happen in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, running November 16 through November 23.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area

Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
DULUTH, MN
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street

I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
DULUTH, MN
Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon Sells Out Again For 2023

It took about a month for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon to sell out. The race takes place in conjunction with Grandma's Marathon. The half marathon is a very popular race for runners who like to go long distances, but don't necessarily want to go the whole 26.2 miles. The...
TWIG, MN
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program

The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
