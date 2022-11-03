Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Facing dire recruiting realities, Navy raises max enlistment age to 41
The Navy raised its maximum enlistment age to 41 on Friday for sailors joining the fleet, a nod to the current recruiting struggles plaguing the entire U.S. military. Before last week’s policy change, the age cutoff for enlisted sailors was 39, with recruits needing to report to boot camp by their 40th birthday.
MilitaryTimes
Airman, Army reservist among four charged in COVID relief fraud scheme
An airman from Shaw Air Force Base and an Army reservist deployed overseas were among four recently charged in a scheme to steal millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief loans, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. Senior Airman Kehinde...
MilitaryTimes
Military cargo truck collision caused fatal crash at Pennsylvania base
New details released in a preliminary accident report reveal how a young National Guard soldier died in an Oct. 22 accident at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. According to the report from the Army Combat Readiness Center, which investigates most of the service’s fatal accidents, two M1120 flat rack trucks were traveling down a tank trail in a remote corner of the installation when the accident occurred.
MilitaryTimes
US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group’s fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as...
MilitaryTimes
When Afghan military refugees need help, Honor the Promise reponds
Lyla Kohistany and her family left Afghanistan in the 1980s, coming to the United States as refugees. Following in the footsteps of her father, who was enlisted in the military in Afghanistan, Kohistany served in the U.S. Navy. When she saw Afghanis, including military members, fleeing the country in 2021, it made her think of her own experience.
MilitaryTimes
T-38 crashes near Air Force training base in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles south of Columbus Air Force Base, according...
MilitaryTimes
US Air Force seeks the aircraft equivalent of a Swiss Army knife
WASHINGTON — The C-17 Globemaster is one of the workhorses of the U.S. Air Force’s mobility fleet, transporting everything from heavy weaponry, like tanks, to hundreds of passengers. But the Air Force has another mission in mind for the massive aircraft: carrying pallets of standoff cruise missiles. As...
MilitaryTimes
F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has begun sending fighter jets to Kadena Air Base in Japan to take the place of aging F-15s headed for retirement. F-22A Raptors from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska arrived at Kadena on Nov. 4, Pacific Air Forces said in a release.
MilitaryTimes
Former Army helicopter pilot sentenced for spying for China
A former U.S. Army helicopter pilot with more than 20 years of military service and additional years as a defense contractor was sentenced Nov. 7 for acting as an agent of China, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. Shapour...
