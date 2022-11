Authorities in New York City have arrested a man accused of murdering his 22-year-old former girlfriend and stuffing her remains into a pair of suitcases. Justin Williams, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. Prosecutors with the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said that Williams stabbed D'Asia Johnson to death on August 22 in her Brooklyn apartment. He then dismembered her body and hid the remains in two suitcases.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO