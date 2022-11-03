ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus

WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend

Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
NANCY, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Advocate

Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering

Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Northern Ky. mother indicted in overdose death of her toddler

A northern Kentucky woman has been indicted in the overdose death of her 13-month-old child. Bailee Thornsbury, 22, of Cynthiana, was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury for murder, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine), first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CYNTHIANA, KY
fox56news.com

42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
BARDSTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

School bus involved in Lexington wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy