Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
WKYT 27
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend
Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
k105.com
Northern Ky. mother indicted in overdose death of her toddler
A northern Kentucky woman has been indicted in the overdose death of her 13-month-old child. Bailee Thornsbury, 22, of Cynthiana, was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury for murder, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine), first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
WKYT 27
UK student who was victim of viral racist attack speaks at march against racism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large show of support tonight for a UK student. Hundreds gathered for the march against racism. It comes on the heels of an on-campus incident Sunday morning. Cell phone video shows Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against and assaulting another student. The victim and her...
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
WKYT 27
UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
Somerset crash traps victim in drive-thru
A driver in Somerset had their coffee run disrupted Tuesday morning following an accidental crash.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 1