Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee
You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023
Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
Superior Votes To Spend $275K On Carnegie Library Roof Repairs
It won't be a new roof but it will help to keep the water out. The Superior City Council has voted to approve spending $275,000 on what is being called a "temporary roof repair" on the Carnegie Library - historic building that's sat awaiting some form of future development for some time now.
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area
Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
Famous Actress & Singer Spends Time In Duluth, Shares Photos
Duluth is the place to be these days! We have had a bunch of celebrities in Minnesota as of late, with a few in our neck of the woods. The latest? Famous actress and singer Christina Milian. In September of last year, a member of the Backstreet Boys was in...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon Sells Out Again For 2023
It took about a month for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon to sell out. The race takes place in conjunction with Grandma's Marathon. The half marathon is a very popular race for runners who like to go long distances, but don't necessarily want to go the whole 26.2 miles. The...
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program
The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
Merry Kiss Cam: Everything We Know About The Movie Shot In Duluth
Halloween is over which means it is holiday season now, with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. That also means, in my world, it is time for those amazing holiday romantic comedies. You probably know by now that one of those very movies filmed in Duluth earlier this year....
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0