Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
citysuntimes.com
Cave Creek Museum, Kiwanis Family Fun Day offers 'Thanksgiving on the Dude Ranch' Nov. 13
Kiwanis Family Fun Day and Cave Creek Museum will host “Thanksgiving on the Dude Ranch” on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. “What happened when families spent Thanksgiving at an Arizona dude ranch?” asked Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director. “Probably a lot of eating, playing of games and learning cool tricks from the cowboys. You can try to do all of these things when you come visit the museum and act like a ‘dude.’ Learn the art of horseshoes and the correct way to hang them for good luck.”
citysuntimes.com
Great Hearts raises over $800K at fifth annual Great Hearts Gala
Great Hearts Academies raised more than $800,000 during its fifth annual Great Hearts Gala. The night to remember, presented by Casas Bonitas and produced by Broadcast Rentals, took place on Sept. 24 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. The event was livestreamed across YouTube, Facebook and academy websites. The theme for this year’s event was “Emerald City,” a nod to "The Wizard of Oz." It supported the Teacher Excellence Fund, which provides bonus compensation every December to reward and retain the best Great Hearts teachers across Arizona.
citysuntimes.com
Tortilla Flat: The last stagecoach stop in America
Nestled amid the Tonto National Forest in the Superstition Range is an old western town, Tortilla Flat. Established in 1904, Tortilla Flat was the freight stop for all the supplies transported to and from the Roosevelt Dam. The town is only 18 miles northeast of Apache Junction and is a must-see destination for anyone interested in history or visiting the area.
citysuntimes.com
13-year-old Scottsdale student named finalist in coding competition
A 13-year-old student from Scottsdale was recently named a finalist in BYJU's 18u18 coding competition for an app he created named My Life Resume. Arnav Hingorani, a student at ASU Prep School, started coding at 9 years old. In 2021, Hingorani’s teacher at BYJU’s FutureSchool prompted him to think of a problem that could be solved with an app. With national tennis tournaments, taekwondo competitions and math competitions under his belt, he came up with the idea for an app to keep track of personal milestones.
citysuntimes.com
Nov. 12 Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast postponed
The Kiwanis of Carefree Pancake Breakfast, scheduled for Nov. 12, has been postponed. Stay tuned to CITYSunTimes.com for further updates on a new date.
citysuntimes.com
'Stories of Survival' exhibit preserves memories of Holocaust survivors on Nov. 9
The Arizona Jewish Historical Society will display “Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey through the Holocaust,” a new exhibit that features a holographic-like video of a local holocaust survivor, in Phoenix on Nov. 9, also known as Kristallnacht Remembrance Day. As World War II and the holocaust get...
Comments / 0