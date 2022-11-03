Kiwanis Family Fun Day and Cave Creek Museum will host “Thanksgiving on the Dude Ranch” on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. “What happened when families spent Thanksgiving at an Arizona dude ranch?” asked Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director. “Probably a lot of eating, playing of games and learning cool tricks from the cowboys. You can try to do all of these things when you come visit the museum and act like a ‘dude.’ Learn the art of horseshoes and the correct way to hang them for good luck.”

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO