ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Cave Creek Museum, Kiwanis Family Fun Day offers 'Thanksgiving on the Dude Ranch' Nov. 13

Kiwanis Family Fun Day and Cave Creek Museum will host “Thanksgiving on the Dude Ranch” on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. “What happened when families spent Thanksgiving at an Arizona dude ranch?” asked Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director. “Probably a lot of eating, playing of games and learning cool tricks from the cowboys. You can try to do all of these things when you come visit the museum and act like a ‘dude.’ Learn the art of horseshoes and the correct way to hang them for good luck.”
CAVE CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Great Hearts raises over $800K at fifth annual Great Hearts Gala

Great Hearts Academies raised more than $800,000 during its fifth annual Great Hearts Gala. The night to remember, presented by Casas Bonitas and produced by Broadcast Rentals, took place on Sept. 24 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. The event was livestreamed across YouTube, Facebook and academy websites. The theme for this year’s event was “Emerald City,” a nod to "The Wizard of Oz." It supported the Teacher Excellence Fund, which provides bonus compensation every December to reward and retain the best Great Hearts teachers across Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Tortilla Flat: The last stagecoach stop in America

Nestled amid the Tonto National Forest in the Superstition Range is an old western town, Tortilla Flat. Established in 1904, Tortilla Flat was the freight stop for all the supplies transported to and from the Roosevelt Dam. The town is only 18 miles northeast of Apache Junction and is a must-see destination for anyone interested in history or visiting the area.
TORTILLA FLAT, AZ
citysuntimes.com

13-year-old Scottsdale student named finalist in coding competition

A 13-year-old student from Scottsdale was recently named a finalist in BYJU's 18u18 coding competition for an app he created named My Life Resume. Arnav Hingorani, a student at ASU Prep School, started coding at 9 years old. In 2021, Hingorani’s teacher at BYJU’s FutureSchool prompted him to think of a problem that could be solved with an app. With national tennis tournaments, taekwondo competitions and math competitions under his belt, he came up with the idea for an app to keep track of personal milestones.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Nov. 12 Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast postponed

The Kiwanis of Carefree Pancake Breakfast, scheduled for Nov. 12, has been postponed. Stay tuned to CITYSunTimes.com for further updates on a new date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy