Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 9: Injuries present big opportunities

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 9. Which will come to pass?

Widely available RB ready to help

Scott Pianowski: I tried to get Deon Jackson anywhere I could this week, and I failed. Hopefully you did better. Jonathan Taylor's ankle could be a problem for a while, Nyheim Hines is now with Buffalo, and the Patriots rank 27th in run defense DVOA. Just three weeks ago, Jackson rolled up 121 total yards, 10 catches, and a touchdown. He's ready to be a Top 12 back this week.

Feeling pretty sure about Likely

Matt Harmon: Completely separate from Mark Andrews status, I think Isaiah Likely makes for an excellent start in Week 9. Lamar Jackson said it best, "main guys went down and everyone stepped up," in their Week 8 win over the Bucs. No one stepped up more than Likely and checked all the boxes we want to see. The rookie tight end ran a route on 83% of the dropbacks while garnering a 20.6% target share and 30.9% air yards share. If you need help at tight end Likely can get into the top-10 scorers at the position, again, even If Andrews does play given that Rashod Bateman will be out.

Palmer fills void for Chargers, fantasy managers

Dalton Del Don: Joshua Palmer finishes as a top-10 fantasy wideout this week with Mike Williams out and Keenan Allen potentially sidelined after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury. Palmer was cleared from concussion protocol and gets a matchup indoors with one of the week's highest totals (49.5 points) against a Falcons defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to receivers. Austin Ekeler can't catch every pass from Justin Herbert.

Fields in for another big game

Andy Behrens: To be honest, it's probably not all that bold to declare that Justin Fields is going to finish as a top-five fantasy QB in Week 9, because A) he's been playing at that level recently and B) we have six teams on bye. Let's just note that the Bears are leaning hard into Fields' obvious strengths in recent weeks; he's averaged 76.7 rushing yards over his last three games, which is silly. On Sunday, he'll face a Miami defense that's allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt, the fifth worst rate in the league. It's the first of three consecutive friendly matchups for Fields, who gets Detroit and Atlanta in Weeks 10-11.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 10: Adds to help your playoff push

Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's getting pretty late in your fantasy season. If you happen to have a 4-5 or 3-6 fantasy squad (or worse) at this stage, we would advise you to completely dismiss the FAB recommendations below and simply shove your chips to the middle of the table. You don't have the luxury of saving for December. For you, the playoffs have effectively begun. Another four teams are on bye this week (Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens), so, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings

What more can you say about Justin Fields' performance in Week 9? To think, most, if not all, fantasy football managers were just about ready to call Fields a bust after the early weeks of the season. And not just a bust in fantasy, but one in reality too. It's hard not to see why though — Fields and the entire Bears' offense were a brutal watch. Those invested in the likes of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet — after so much offseason hype — were just about set to swallow their losses and move on. Just another overly hyped group of players letting everyone down yet again as it happens each and every year.
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
ClutchPoints

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job

Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Colts' Jeff Saturday hire makes mockery of NFL's meritocracy creed and again moves goalposts for Black coaches

There were a lot of head-tilting moments during Monday night's news conference at Indianapolis Colts headquarters. While it was ostensibly meant as an introduction to Jeff Saturday the coach, it was a lot more about team owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, who seized on the moment to air their grievances with local media.
Sporting News

'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC's NFL prime-time games

Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about "Sunday Night Football" for the 2022 season. While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.
Larry Brown Sports

Odds released for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next team

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are heating up. Beckham is expected to be cleared to play by the end of the week, according to Jay Glazer. That means he is getting closer to signing with a team. Beckham has been taking his time while rehabbing, patiently waiting to see how...
Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.

Only minutes into what amounted to the most enthusiastic sales pitch for an interim coach in NFL history, the only person in earshot of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay who was buying the temporary nature of Jeff Saturday's employment was Irsay himself. And that was likely only because Irsay kept making sure to underscore the "interim" tag himself, like a gubernatorial candidate circling back to the spine of his political talking points.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren Tannehill

NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill, but as the Tennessee Titans QB sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, made a splash shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft and continues to be a sensation on social media and in the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background, which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.
Georgia's win over Tennessee was most-watched college football game of 2022 so far

Over 13 million people watched Georgia beat Tennessee on Saturday. According to CBS, the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win over the Volunteers was the most-watched college football game of the season and the most-watched Georgia-Tennesse game ever. The game pitted the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia will likely be at No. 1 on Tuesday night in the second set of rankings.
