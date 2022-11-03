Read full article on original website
Spokane high school students call out teacher for using N-word in class
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Public Schools teacher used a racial slur in class and tried to justify its use because of the way she said it. During an advisory class at Shadle Park High School, teacher Sarah Jane O’Regan used the N-word. Right after it happened, a student started recording. “I guess she was just like, giving examples of...
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Spokane public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Sandpoint Reader
Where she’s meant to be
Maria Larson’s art — and by proxy, her entire life — is a love letter to North Idaho. In an attempt to explain the connection she feels to this area, which she first visited at 9 years old, Larson’s voice quivered with emotion. “I don’t know...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Men's soccer ties San Francisco 1-1 in final home match
The Gonzaga University men's soccer team tied the University of San Francisco 1-1 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Luger Field. With it being the Zags' final home game of the season, the match honored the team's eleven seniors. Before the game started, the seniors were announced and brought onto the field, along with some family members as well. The starting lineup was composed of all eleven seniors who fought hard and with passion throughout the entire game.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall again
Spray-painted far-right propaganda was reported to Gonzaga University’s Campus Security and Public Safety (CSPS) on Saturday evening. It has since been covered up by Plant Services. The vandalism was located on the mural wall outside of College Hall. The vandalism was a spray-painted picture of the U.S. with the...
How do you describe Chinese food in Spokane?
Chinese food is famous for various kinds and flavors. Have you ever eaten Chinese food in Spokane yet? If you had, how do you want to describe it?
KREM
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
Who is the most famous person in Spokane?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: Broadway Pea Salad similar to that served at Scott’s
Recently I reached out to readers asking them for favorite dishes at local restaurants that they would like to recreate at home. Someone immediately commented that they wanted Scott’s Bar and Grill Broadway Pea Salad — a dish that I know is iconic to the restaurant. I reached out the general manager as well as the the executive chef for the recipe. Unfortunately, I did not hear back from them. So I decided to do some research. It turns out that a place called Clinkerdagger in Spokane serves the Broadway Pea Salad. Clinkerdagger seems to have been established at the about the same time as Scott’s and they are now both owned by the Landry Restaurant Group.
KHQ Right Now
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
KREM
Jeremy LaGoo's Long-Range Winter Forecast | Preview
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo travels all around the Inland Northwest to show you how this winter will be very different depending on which microclimate you live in. And just like last year, Jeremy believes this will be another La Nina winter, but this one...
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Spokane?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Underclassmen lead women’s soccer to senior night win over Portland
The Gonzaga women’s soccer team held its annual senior night on Saturday. But it was the underclassmen who delivered. Freshman Hannah Gray and sophomore Paige Alexander were the only goal-scorers in GU’s (10-3-5, 5-1-3 WCC) 2-0 victory over Portland (11-3-4, 5-3 WCC) at Luger Field. It was the...
