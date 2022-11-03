ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
SPOKANE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Where she’s meant to be

Maria Larson’s art — and by proxy, her entire life — is a love letter to North Idaho. In an attempt to explain the connection she feels to this area, which she first visited at 9 years old, Larson’s voice quivered with emotion. “I don’t know...
SANDPOINT, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Men's soccer ties San Francisco 1-1 in final home match

The Gonzaga University men's soccer team tied the University of San Francisco 1-1 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Luger Field. With it being the Zags' final home game of the season, the match honored the team's eleven seniors. Before the game started, the seniors were announced and brought onto the field, along with some family members as well. The starting lineup was composed of all eleven seniors who fought hard and with passion throughout the entire game.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall again

Spray-painted far-right propaganda was reported to Gonzaga University’s Campus Security and Public Safety (CSPS) on Saturday evening. It has since been covered up by Plant Services. The vandalism was located on the mural wall outside of College Hall. The vandalism was a spray-painted picture of the U.S. with the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
myedmondsnews.com

Restaurant News: Broadway Pea Salad similar to that served at Scott’s

Recently I reached out to readers asking them for favorite dishes at local restaurants that they would like to recreate at home. Someone immediately commented that they wanted Scott’s Bar and Grill Broadway Pea Salad — a dish that I know is iconic to the restaurant. I reached out the general manager as well as the the executive chef for the recipe. Unfortunately, I did not hear back from them. So I decided to do some research. It turns out that a place called Clinkerdagger in Spokane serves the Broadway Pea Salad. Clinkerdagger seems to have been established at the about the same time as Scott’s and they are now both owned by the Landry Restaurant Group.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8

SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Jeremy LaGoo's Long-Range Winter Forecast | Preview

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo travels all around the Inland Northwest to show you how this winter will be very different depending on which microclimate you live in. And just like last year, Jeremy believes this will be another La Nina winter, but this one...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Underclassmen lead women’s soccer to senior night win over Portland

The Gonzaga women’s soccer team held its annual senior night on Saturday. But it was the underclassmen who delivered. Freshman Hannah Gray and sophomore Paige Alexander were the only goal-scorers in GU’s (10-3-5, 5-1-3 WCC) 2-0 victory over Portland (11-3-4, 5-3 WCC) at Luger Field. It was the...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy