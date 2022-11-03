Read full article on original website
NPR
Here are the key election results from Indiana
View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
WIBC.com
Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple
INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
thecentersquare.com
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota should pursue more transparency in open enrollment, think tank says
(The Center Square) – Like nearly half of states, Minnesota allows children free access to all public schools, according to a Reason Foundation study released last week. Yet the state still has some work to do if it wants to support students through open-enrollment policies, according to the study, “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies.”
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
thecentersquare.com
How the Ohio Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study
(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois voters to determine to will serve in Congress
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters decide Tuesday who they will send to Washington, D.C. to represent them in the U.S. Congress. Illinois has several tight races for seats to the U.S. House of Representatives. Illinois' 6th Congressional District features incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Orland...
thecentersquare.com
Voter choice on Ohio minimum wage closer to ballot
(The Center Square) – A citizens group that wants Ohioans to vote to change the state constitution raising the minimum wage now must start collecting signatures after it cleared the second hurdle Monday to get its plan on the ballot. In a meeting that took a little more than...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment from ad valorem property taxes
(The Center Square) — When Georgia voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll vote on more than races for governor and senator. They’ll also weigh in on a series of questions and constitutional amendments. Referendum A asks voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment a timber producer owns from ad valorem property taxes.
cbs4indy.com
What you can (and cannot) do at Indiana polling places on Election Day
If you are a proud Hoosier Democrat, Republican, or Libertarian planning to vote, there are some things you need to know. Like how your freedoms of speech and expression are limited at Indiana polling places. The section of law (Indiana Code 3-14-3-6) deals with the crime of ‘electioneering’. It details...
readthereporter.com
Who were Indiana’s first two U.S. Senators?
1811 – The Battle of Tippecanoe was fought at Prophetstown, near the junction of the Wabash and Tippecanoe rivers. Native American forces, led by the Prophet, the brother of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh, attacked United States soldiers led by William Henry Harrison. The battle, which lasted two hours, was a victory for Harrison’s army and broke Tecumseh’s dream of a Native American Confederation.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
saturdaytradition.com
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
A potential bright spot for Dems in Indiana
Nationally, election deniers appeared poised to take over several secretary of state positions. Indiana might buck the trend.
Did Statehouse drama doom battered Indianapolis bus project?
Indianapolis’ public transportation authority last week finalized a controversial cost-cutting change in a bid to save a financially precarious bus rapid transit project with built-in infrastructure help. IndyGo and transit advocates argue three consecutive years of legislative efforts by state Republicans to kill the project led to costly delays, while opponents say the undertaking was […] The post Did Statehouse drama doom battered Indianapolis bus project? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
thecentersquare.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem
(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
thecentersquare.com
Amendment 1 puts democracy on the bargaining table
A proposed constitutional amendment at the top of today’s ballot puts Illinoisans’ democracy on the bargaining table and ensures a power shift to a special interest group at the expense of everyone else. The special interest, government union bosses, already have an influence in Illinois’ government that is...
thecentersquare.com
Rep. Brandtjen wants military ballots verified, sequestered if need be
(The Center Square) – There’s now a push to verify military ballots in Wisconsin, and not count them on Election Day if need be. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is asking a judge to make sure that military ballots this year are from actual military members. “I’m asking...
