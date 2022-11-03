Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
Golf.com
Houston Open picks: 4 bets our expert loves this week in Texas
Tour pros play a game with which most of us are unfamiliar, but this week they’re on a course to which all of us can relate. It’s time for the Cadence Bank Houston Open, at Memorial Park, an historic muni that was overhauled three years ago by Tom Doak, with design input from four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.
Golf.com
2022 World Wide Technology Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share at Mayakoba
We’ve officially reached the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, and one pro holds a commanding lead on the field. Russell Henley enters the fourth round with a six-stroke lead over Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire as he seeks his fourth PGA Tour win. Henley has blitzed...
Golf.com
How a pro carded four birdies and an eagle on way to … 74(?) at KFT Q-School
It’s easy to learn something every time you head out to the golf course. For Korn Ferry Tour hopeful Chris Crisologo, Saturday he made have learned a new phrase: Nonuple bogey. Despite making a 13 on the par-4 13th at The Landings Club’s Marshwood Course, hence the nine-over “nonuple...
Golf.com
The next 6 months will teach us how popular pro golf really is
Let’s imagine it’s April 2023. You’re on the comedown from yet another thrilling Masters tournament. You streamed it all day Thursday and Friday and and why wouldn’t you? It’s the pinnacle of the sport. Golf’s Super Bowl, many will tell you, and everyone who matters was involved. That was a nice change of pace, because it hasn’t been the case in eight months.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
Golf.com
2022 Houston Open odds: Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite by wide margin
A great field has gathered in Texas for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, and according to the Houston Open betting odds via BetMGM, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler leads the way as the prohibitive betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. 2022 Houston Open odds: This week’s...
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Is it me or my putter?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Seems no matter what I do, I can’t get the ball to roll where I want. How much of it has to do with my...
Golf.com
Why courses with wider fairways lost status in GOLF’s Top 100 U.S.
In recent years, the more playable courses rose in our Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking. Wider fairways give golfers more forgiveness off the tee and require interesting second shots. We discuss why this year’s reverse of that trend surprised us.
Golf.com
Top 100 Courses newbies: 5 amazing designs that didn’t make our ranking last time around
There’s a reason so many courses are entrenched in our Top 100 U.S. ranking: They’re iconic designs, many of which are destined to make our list in perpetuity. But that’s not to say there isn’t room for newcomers, and our newly released 2022-23 U.S. ranking has welcomed in five of them: Congressional (Blue), CapRock Ranch, Scioto, Davenport and Brookside.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: The next Match lineup, Augusta National jobs and more
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we look ahead to the next Match, talk LIV Golf free agency(!), Augusta National jobs and more.
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday: Round 4 live coverage
The final round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba kicks off Sunday morning at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 4 on TV or online. Russell Henley got off to a blazing hot start this week...
Golf.com
LPGA pro goes OFF on back nine to become first Scottish winner in 11 years
The game of golf was born in Scotland, but the LPGA Tour had to travel all the way to Japan to get its first Scottish champion in over a decade. Scottish veteran Gemma Dryburgh had a lights-out weekend at this week’s TOTO Japan Classic, firing back-to-back 65s at Seta Golf Club to reach 20 under and capture her very first LPGA victory by a four-shot margin.
Golf.com
How a benching helped get Scottie Scheffler’s putter on track | Wall-to-Wall
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the weekly gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Even the most loyal golf clubs have been known to misbehave on occasion. For much of the season, Scottie Scheffler’s Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype was the picture of perfection — an early-season addition that produced instant results in Phoenix and a green jacket in Augusta.
Golf.com
Collin Morikawa didn’t like an analyst’s critique. His reasoning reveals plenty about pro athletes
Collin Morikawa didn’t appreciate an analyst’s seemingly innocent critique of his golf game, and he made it known. Was it simply a misunderstanding, or a complex issue that involves the stubbornness and competitiveness necessary to be one of the best golfers in the world?. It’s complicated. But first,...
Golf.com
LIV rumors, coaching changes, Tiger and Rory team up | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re seeking to become an Elevated Column™ for the 2023 season. Let’s get to it!. It’s Monday, which means — like every other Monday for the past six months — LIV rumors are swirling. So how do we decide which ones to believe?
Golf.com
Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship
Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
Golf.com
WATCH: Seamus Power makes ace and TWO additional hole-outs in epic round
Irishman Seamus Power has been on a tear early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his stretch of incredible play may have just reached its peak on Saturday. Power rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 in the third round of the World Wide Technology Match Play, but it’s the eye-opening way in which he made that 63 that’s worth every golf fan’s attention.
Golf.com
Russell Henley dominates to win World Wide Technology Championship
Russell Henley made his first bogey of the week during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. That was about all that went wrong for him. Henley started the day with a six-stroke lead and never lost it, shooting a final-round 70 for a four-stroke win over Brian Harman on Sunday. It’s the fourth PGA Tour win for the Georgia native, but the first since the 2017 Houston Open.
Golf.com
‘I’ve just choked:’ Tour winner makes candid admission about past struggles
There are certain words that Tour pros avoid uttering at all costs. Yips and shanks are high on the list. So, too, is choke. You wouldn’t have known it, though, if you listened to Russell Henley speaking Sunday night after winning his fourth PGA Tour title. Coming into the...
