Arizona State

Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
Houston Open picks: 4 bets our expert loves this week in Texas

Tour pros play a game with which most of us are unfamiliar, but this week they’re on a course to which all of us can relate. It’s time for the Cadence Bank Houston Open, at Memorial Park, an historic muni that was overhauled three years ago by Tom Doak, with design input from four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.
How a pro carded four birdies and an eagle on way to … 74(?) at KFT Q-School

It’s easy to learn something every time you head out to the golf course. For Korn Ferry Tour hopeful Chris Crisologo, Saturday he made have learned a new phrase: Nonuple bogey. Despite making a 13 on the par-4 13th at The Landings Club’s Marshwood Course, hence the nine-over “nonuple...
The next 6 months will teach us how popular pro golf really is

Let’s imagine it’s April 2023. You’re on the comedown from yet another thrilling Masters tournament. You streamed it all day Thursday and Friday and and why wouldn’t you? It’s the pinnacle of the sport. Golf’s Super Bowl, many will tell you, and everyone who matters was involved. That was a nice change of pace, because it hasn’t been the case in eight months.
Fully Equipped mailbag: Is it me or my putter?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Seems no matter what I do, I can’t get the ball to roll where I want. How much of it has to do with my...
Why courses with wider fairways lost status in GOLF’s Top 100 U.S.

In recent years, the more playable courses rose in our Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking. Wider fairways give golfers more forgiveness off the tee and require interesting second shots. We discuss why this year’s reverse of that trend surprised us.
Top 100 Courses newbies: 5 amazing designs that didn’t make our ranking last time around

There’s a reason so many courses are entrenched in our Top 100 U.S. ranking: They’re iconic designs, many of which are destined to make our list in perpetuity. But that’s not to say there isn’t room for newcomers, and our newly released 2022-23 U.S. ranking has welcomed in five of them: Congressional (Blue), CapRock Ranch, Scioto, Davenport and Brookside.
LPGA pro goes OFF on back nine to become first Scottish winner in 11 years

The game of golf was born in Scotland, but the LPGA Tour had to travel all the way to Japan to get its first Scottish champion in over a decade. Scottish veteran Gemma Dryburgh had a lights-out weekend at this week’s TOTO Japan Classic, firing back-to-back 65s at Seta Golf Club to reach 20 under and capture her very first LPGA victory by a four-shot margin.
How a benching helped get Scottie Scheffler’s putter on track | Wall-to-Wall

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the weekly gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Even the most loyal golf clubs have been known to misbehave on occasion. For much of the season, Scottie Scheffler’s Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype was the picture of perfection — an early-season addition that produced instant results in Phoenix and a green jacket in Augusta.
LIV rumors, coaching changes, Tiger and Rory team up | Monday Finish

Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re seeking to become an Elevated Column™ for the 2023 season. Let’s get to it!. It’s Monday, which means — like every other Monday for the past six months — LIV rumors are swirling. So how do we decide which ones to believe?
Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship

Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
WATCH: Seamus Power makes ace and TWO additional hole-outs in epic round

Irishman Seamus Power has been on a tear early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his stretch of incredible play may have just reached its peak on Saturday. Power rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 in the third round of the World Wide Technology Match Play, but it’s the eye-opening way in which he made that 63 that’s worth every golf fan’s attention.
Russell Henley dominates to win World Wide Technology Championship

Russell Henley made his first bogey of the week during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. That was about all that went wrong for him. Henley started the day with a six-stroke lead and never lost it, shooting a final-round 70 for a four-stroke win over Brian Harman on Sunday. It’s the fourth PGA Tour win for the Georgia native, but the first since the 2017 Houston Open.
