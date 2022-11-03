ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, FL

#68. Valparaiso, Florida: Eglin AFB Destin Fort Walton Beach

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,916

- On-time performance: 75.38%

- Air carrier delay: 7.1%

- Weather delay: 0.9%

- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%

- Cancelled flights: 2.8%

- Diverted flights: 0.3%

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Panama City, FL

Panama City is located within the county seat of Bay County, Florida. This city is the port of entry on St. Andrew Bay. It got its name from developer George W. West after Panama City in Panama in 1909. As of the 2010 census, this city's population was 35,392. Panama...
PANAMA CITY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Walton Beach, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Niceville HS soccer team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
BAY COUNTY, FL
AL.com

3 killed in head-on crash in south Alabama identified

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified three people who died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Flomaton. The crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. According to ALEA, “Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was...
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman charged with murder following domestic shooting in Niceville

UPDATE 8:00 AM: Officials with the OCSO posted this update online Sunday morning: A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening. 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. to report she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County […]
NICEVILLE, FL
