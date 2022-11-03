68. Valparaiso, Florida: Eglin AFB Destin Fort Walton Beach

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
60-year-old woman found ‘floating’ in Gulf of Mexico near Destin
Florida authorities say they are investigating after a woman was found "floating" in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin Sunday afternoon
Council approves 6-month extension limiting rental boats in the Destin harbor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin City Council voted unanimously Monday night to extend a suspension on livery vessels for another 6-months. The moratorium put in place in 2019 prevents all current livery vessel businesses from adding new boats to their fleet if operating out of the harbor. The ordinance was passed with the motion to […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is located within the county seat of Bay County, Florida. This city is the port of entry on St. Andrew Bay. It got its name from developer George W. West after Panama City in Panama in 1909. As of the 2010 census, this city's population was 35,392. Panama...
Fort Walton Beach, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Niceville HS soccer team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
getthecoast.com
DOMO Izakaya opens this week in Destin, featuring upscale sushi & ramen cuisine
A new sushi & ramen restaurant is opening on Tuesday in the old Popeye’s location in Destin, Florida. DOMO Izakaya is the newest venture from the owners of the popular Domo Cafe and Think Poke restaurants in Fort Walton Beach. “Izakaya is a type of Japanese-style pub,” explained Stacy...
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
Breezy conditions expected in Panhandle as subtropical storm moves ashore
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A subtropical storm has formed but we are not expecting much here in the Panhandle as we stay on the west and dry side. Breezy conditions will start Wednesday and could possibly last through Saturday. The best days for rain are Thursday and Friday but it is possible the area […]
WEAR
3 dead after head-on collision on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Three people are dead following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama Sunday afternoon, according to Flomaton Fire. According to ALEA, the crash happened on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 at around 3:37 p.m. All northbound lanes on Highway...
WEAR
Crestview café owner arrested for running illegal gambling with slot machines
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Lucky Pearl Internet Café in Crestview was arrested on charges of running illegal gambling out of his business. He was booked into Okaloosa County Jail last Wednesday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Lin kept a gaming room with...
mypanhandle.com
Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
3 killed in head-on crash in south Alabama identified
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified three people who died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Flomaton. The crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. According to ALEA, “Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was...
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
WEAR
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
Woman charged with murder following domestic shooting in Niceville
UPDATE 8:00 AM: Officials with the OCSO posted this update online Sunday morning: A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening. 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. to report she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County […]
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 1