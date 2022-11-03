Read full article on original website
Why 'Titans' Season 4 Should Introduce Superman
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans. Since introducing Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) in Season 2, HBO Max’s Titans has frequently referenced the cloned hero’s biological fathers, Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor. The Season 4 premiere featured Superman playing his most significant offscreen role yet and introduced Lex in the flesh, played by Titus Welliver. Lex’s role kick-started a dramatic arc for Conner, making a similar appearance by the Man of Steel later in the season a necessity.
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Spinoff Series Casts Clémence Poésy & Adam Nagaitis Opposite Norman Reedus
Daryl Dixon has found his new traveling companions for his self-titled The Walking Dead spinoff series. Per Deadline, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis joined the cast as leads opposite series star Norman Reedus at AMC. They'll play a pair of new characters joining Daryl on his journey across France.
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Why Having More Dragons is a Disadvantage for Rhaenyra's Side
Season 1 of House of the Dragon has left fans on a cliffhanger that raises many questions about the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. The war began the moment when Aegon II was crowned as the new in King's Landing. When christened with Aegon, the conqueror’s crown and sword and publicly pronounced the protector of the seven realms – all signs of legitimacy surrounds him weakening the claim of King Viserys’ real heir Rhaenyra. In the books, the Princess simply tells the envoy, who comes to Dragonstone with terms from the Greens, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.” But in the series we see the Black Queen delays her answer. But as fate decreed, Prince Aemond and Vhagar accidentally killed his nephew, Luce and the war has begun. In a new featurette, House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion talks about why dragons aren’t an advantage in the upcoming war.
10 Times '9-1-1' Had The Audience on The Edge of Their Seats
From the very beginning, 9-1-1 has given the fans much to talk about with episodes that put the main characters at risk and make them confront some of their biggest fears. That is why viewers keep tuning in week after week to get more of the loss and chaos in high stakes episodes. The show knows exactly how to make fans nervous.
Ryan Reynolds Says Netflix Is Taking a Big Swing With 'Dragon's Lair' Live-Action Adaptation [Exclusive]
Word of a live-action adaptation of the iconic 1983 video game Dragon's Lair at Netflix first surfaced back in early 2020, with word that Ryan Reynolds was set to star as the game's lead character Dirk the Daring as he enters a dark and dangerous castle to save Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe and the wizard Mordroc. In the over two years since that initial report, however, there hasn't been much word on the project. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Reynolds for his upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical, Spirited, and during the conversation asked about Dragon's Lair. Reynolds described the adaptation as being an innovative take on the IP and that it "intersects in a unique way with technology" in ways he has never seen.
'Creepshow' Season 3 Gets Blu-Ray & DVD Release in Time for Christmas
There have been a ton of great horror series over the last number of years, particularly on Shudder. This includes Creepshow, the reboot of the '80s anthology horror film series of the same name. The show finished up its third season in 2021 and was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year. Now, Creepshow Season 3 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in December thanks to RLJE Films.
Are June and Nick Still Allies in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5. In the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, titled "Allegiance," Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) asks June (Elisabeth Moss) if she's done with Laurence, to which she gives a barely committal response. When he inquires about the current status of her relationship with Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), however, June's response is a curt, "What about him?" But it does bring up a good question: Are Nick and June still allies?
Was Old Valyria Really as Great as the Targaryens Claim?
Even though House of the Dragon is set two centuries prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the series has alluded to events in the past that take place much earlier in the timeline of George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe. There is a lot of emphasis in the first season on the legacy of Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary conqueror that united six of the seven kingdoms and established the Targaryens as the dominant source of power in Westeros. However, there’s a history that even precedes Aegon with the legacy of the ruined city of Valyria in Essos.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Alice Englert & Nicholas Denton on 'Dangerous Liaisons' and Creating a New World From a Classic Story
A prelude to the classic 18th century novel written by Choderlos de Laclos, the Starz drama series Dangerous Liaisons, which has already received a second season pickup, explores the original story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, in all of its passionate and manipulative glory. Pre-revolutionary Paris is a place where seduction and deception prevail, and Camille (Alice Englert) and Pascal (Nicholas Denton) both know the power and privilege that comes from status and independence, leaving them to harness their pain and awareness of the cruelty of others to use it for their own gain, even if it means hurting each other.
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Josh Duhamel Directs This Week's Episode [Exclusive]
After boarding Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, series star Josh Duhamel will double down on his duty as boss. In the series, he plays Coach Cole, a former NHL player who rides the Ducks hard in order for them to be better hockey players. Behind the camera, however, Duhamel directs this week’s episode, titled “Spirit of the Ducks: Part 2”. In order to tease the new episode, Disney+ shared with Collider an exclusive clip that sees coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) teaching the Mighty Ducks a valuable lesson.
Your Quick Reminder of Everything That's Happened So Far Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.
'Earth Girls Are Easy' Director Explains How He Got Permission to Use 'The Nutty Professor' Clips [Exclusive]
As we reported back in September, 1980s movie enthusiasts have an extra reason to celebrate in 2022. For the first time ever, Earth Girls Are Easy is now available on Blu-ray from Lionsgate. The musical comedy was one of the popular titles that never made it to the high-definition quality image era, but that changes today. In order do tease the highly anticipated release, Lionsgate shared with Collider a clip from one of the movie’s bonus features — the clip reveals how one of the cornerstone scenes in the movie almost didn’t come to life.
'Living With Chucky' Documentary to Premiere on Screambox & Digital Early Next Year
Running for over three decades, the Child’s Play universe is finally receiving its proper due in documentary form. Today, Variety announced that Kyra Elise Gardner’s feature Living With Chucky has been picked up by Cinedigm and is set to land on their streaming service Screambox as well as on digital early in 2023. The production promises to unbox the long-running horror hit that has multiplied into several movies and a Syfy and USA Network series, which is seeing massive success in its current second season. Along with its scripted on-screen takeover, the world of the tiny terror has been a juggernaut for merchandise and was even brought to life in video game and comic book form.
Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevigne Face New Threats in 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Trailer
Even though Prime Video series Carnival Row wrapped filming it's Season 2 a long time ago, fans of the series have had to wait more than a year to check out how the story continues – and they’ll have to wait a little more. Today, Prime Video finally revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes: They are coming in early 2023. The bad news is, the streamer has also officially confirmed that the next season of the fantasy series will be it's last.
Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas-led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'
When it was announced that the John Wick universe was getting expanded with movies and TV series, one question fans often asked was who we could expect to see in future installments of the hitmen-world franchise. Considering the cast of characters we’ve met in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy, it seemed like a safe bet to think that Ian McShane (American Gods) would eventually reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager Winston. Well, now it is official: McShane is coming back for Ballerina.
