Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
hotelnewsresource.com
103 Room Artmore Hotel in Midtown Atlanta Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott announced they represented the seller in the recent sale of the 103-room Artmore Hotel, a boutique hotel located at the corner of West Peachtree and 16th Street in the center of Midtown Atlanta. An HWE team of Todd Ratliff and Nate Ries represented the seller in the...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb restaurant update: Cherokee Chophouse, Chopt openings
More than two years after the Cherokee Cattle Co. closed on Canton Road, its long-promised successor is set to open. Cherokee Chophouse will serve its first meals Wednesday for dinner, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday. Updates on that account have been picking up in recent weeks...
Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta
Cheese and Herb Potato GratinLauriPatterson/iStock. The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
‘Significant’ gas leak in Alpharetta repaired after forcing residents indoors
A gas leak in a residential area of Alpharetta forced people to stay indoors Monday afternoon, officials said....
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
Briefs: Athena Studios opening soon; ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ visits Atlanta virtually Nov. 7; New Country fundraiser
Athena Studios, the first film and TV studio based in Athens, is set to open its doors in mid-January ahead of schedule,...
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
fox5atlanta.com
Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
secretatlanta.co
5 Dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremonies To Kick Off The Holidays In Atlanta
It’s beginning to look a lot like the most wonderful time of the year here in A-Town. Holiday lights and decorations are starting to go up, preparing us for one of the brightest holiday seasons to date! Check out some of these unmissable tree lighting ceremonies in and around Atlanta over the next few weeks, the perfect way to kick off the festive season!
New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven
LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
buckhead.com
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
The Citizen Online
The Fayette Humane Society’s 6th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes
The Fayette Humane Society (FHS) is hosting its 6th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes in concert with Harry Norman, REALTORS from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on December 4, 2022. The tour will feature five homes in Fayette County that will open their doors to showcase their architecture and holiday décor.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your entertainment for the week, right? Glad to be on the same page! This week, there is no shortage of must-see concerts, but what’s new? Just like every other week, I’m here to fill you in on all the details.
Comments / 0