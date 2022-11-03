Read full article on original website
estero-fl.gov
Important information about possible Tropical Storm Nicole impacts
Should you have any damage as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole, it is imperative that the damage be documented separately from damage as a result of Hurricane Ian. These would be two separate applications for relief from FEMA. Here’s the latest information that we have available at this time....
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
Downtown power outage mostly restored
Damage to the main line causes widespread outage in Downtown Fort Myers Monday night, impacting hundreds of power customers.
FEMA hosts town hall answering pressing questions about 50% rule
FEMA representatives talked about the “50% rule” on building recovery to flood insurance and small business administration loans.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Police Department displays found property after Hurricane Ian, is it yours
If you are searching for missing property, the Sanibel Police Department put together a page with photos of discovered items. Residents, property owners, and business owners are encouraged to review the photos. If you see your property and can provide proof to support your claim, contact the Sanibel Police Departments’...
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
Residents off Burnt Store Road upset about a prescribed debris burn
After surviving a hurricane, some people in northwest Cape Coral are battling air quality from the comfort of their own homes.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Cape Coral canal clearing due to begin Monday
Monday morning, crews will begin clearing debris from the city's nearly 400 miles of canals after receiving state approval to do so.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners fear rebuilding after Ian
Fort Myers Beach residents Chase Hussey and Erica Racz are worried their town will never be the same following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Before rebuilding their home and businesses, they said the community needs to be restored. Hussey and Racz’s single-story home in the Palm Isles neighborhood —...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
Suspicious objects prompt closure of city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Police confirmed an investigation was taking place Tuesday morning in the area of Edwards Dr. and Heitman St.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications
Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
LCEC working to restore power on Del Prado and SE Terrace after traffic incident
Cape Coral Police Department says lanes are back open and LCEC is on scene working to restore power after a traffic incident
