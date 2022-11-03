Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23 arrives with experimental feature changes, bug fixes, and more

What you need to know

The evolution of Minecraft is continuing with the release of Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23.

The latest preview build features a number of changes for experimental features, including for Minecraft 1.20.

There's also a handful of bug fixes and technical updates to round out the early update.

Over a week has passed since the last Minecraft Preview build, so Mojang Studios is ending the short silence with a new pre-release build for players to test. On Thursday, the Minecraft-centric developer began rolling out Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23, which includes a decent number of changes and fixes for players to test.

There aren't any exciting new features in the latest Minecraft Preview build, nor is the Creative Inventory being revamped like in recent Minecraft: Java Edition snapshots . Players can expect a handful of bug fixes and tweaks across various categories, though, including improvement for deadzones and sensitivity with Xbox controllers.

The highlighting change featured in this release, however, are numerous changes targeted toward experimental features. These experimental features include the first in-testing features from the Minecraft 1.20 update , with bamboo, camels, and hanging signs all enjoying improvements of some kind. Players can now begin installing Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23 everywhere the program is available.

The Minecraft 1.20 update aims to solidify Minecraft 's position among the best Xbox games with brand-new features and improvements focused on player expression, representation, and creativity. Only the first four features from the upcoming release have been revealed, but those features are already being tested by the Minecraft community. Mojang Studios is sure to unveil more additions as development on the update continues.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23 includes:

Experimental features

General

Fixed a bug where Chain Command Blocks would not activate when Delay in Ticks was greater than 0

API

Fixed a bug where property `velocity` would return incorrect values in certain situations

Added function `canPlace` — Returns if it is valid to place the desired block type or block permutation at a specified location (and optional face of the block)

Added function `trySetPermutation` — Attempts to place the desired block permutation at a location by first checking `canPlace`

Bamboo woodset

The name displayed for “Bamboo Raft with Chest” is now “Raft with Chest”

When dismounting from Raft and Raft with Chest the correct tooltip is now shown

Blocks

The "Place" prompt is now displayed correctly for all variations of Sign and Hanging Sign when using a controller

Mobs now pathfind properly on top of side-attached Hanging Signs

Camel

Players can no longer ride Camels through / in deep water

Sitting Camels do not play the sitting down animation on load anymore, instead they are loaded already sitting

Camels can now auto step up one and a half blocks without jumping

Commands

Running `/execute as` from Command Blocks no longer inherits rotation from entity

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could replace Spore Blossoms and Big Dripleaf

Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could attach to Bamboo Saplings

Fixed an issue where using pick-block on a double Bamboo Mosaic Slab or breaking it would give a Bamboo Slab

Fixed Bamboo Saplings not breaking when pushed by Pistons

Sound

Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs would not be affected by block volume

Features & bug fixes

General

Fixed improper LevelChunk blending when upgrading pre-1.18 worlds

Stability & performance

Navigating through the Recipe Book when the player had items that contain mobs in their inventory no longer causes significant drops in performance

Reduced server lag with items going in and out of Hoppers

Gameplay

Boats and Boats with Chest are no longer teleported to (0, 0, 0) when pushed by a Piston

Graphical

Added D3D12 support for Intel Integrated / Dedicated Graphics for compatible drivers

Items

Fixed issues with Book & Quill not able to be signed and closed

Realms

Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog

You will no longer get an error message when joining a Realm that has been empty for several minutes

Spectator Mode

When entering Spectator Mode while typing on a Sign, the Sign text screen now closes

If you swap into Spectator Mode while standing alone on a Pressure Plate, you lose weight and the Pressure Plate releases

Touch controls

Fixed the Dismount button in the New Touch Control Schemes looking blurry

User interface

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where items could not be dropped back to inventory in Creative Mode

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where the "Craftable / All" toggle could only be changed in the Search tab but not in any other tab

On Xbox, camera movement with mouse no longer changes mouse position when menu is reopened

Text color for a selected item stack count is now white instead of yellow

Vanilla parity

Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon no longer produces a death message with a redundant "s" at the end

Stability & performance

Fixed Xbox controller stick deadzone and sensitivity

Commands

Removed the Upcoming Creator Features requirement for the new execute command syntax

Version 1.19.50 is now required to run the new command syntax

Creators currently using the new execute command syntax in command blocks will have to go modify those command blocks in order to update those commands

Creators currently using the new execute command in behavior packs will need to change the min engine version to 1.19.50

The previous execute command syntax can still be used by using version 1.19.40 or less

