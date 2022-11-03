Read full article on original website
Yongnuo’s New 35mm f/2 Autofocus Lens for Nikon Z Costs About $250
Yongnuo has released a new affordable 35mm f/2 autofocus lens for Nikon Z-mount cameras. The 35mm f/2Z DF DSM costs 1,799 at full price, which is just shy of $250. Yongnuo says that in recent years, it has continued to make efforts to bring more autofocus lenses into its lineup and is proud of the quantity and quality of the optics it has been able to release thus far. The 35mm f/2Z DF DSM is just the latest example of that.
Photo Editing App That Removes Backgrounds Tops 40M Downloads
A photo editing app that automatically removes the background from pictures with just one click has soared to over 40 million downloads. PhotoRoom is an artificial intelligence (AI) based photo editing app designed for e-commerce vendors and small businesses that lets users create professional product pictures in seconds. It has raised $19 million in funding and has seven million monthly active users.
Amazon Photos App Has Finally Been Redesigned on Android Devices
Amazon Photos has redesigned its app on Android to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier for its users. Amazon debuted a completely redesigned Photos app on iOS in November 2021 and almost exactly a year later, Amazon is giving its Photos app on Android the same treatment.
Meet the Pieca: A Raspberry Pi Camera With a Leica M-Mount
A computer engineer created a Frankenstein camera called the Pieca. It’s a Raspberry Pi camera module with a Leica M-Mount fitted onto it. Photography enthusiast Tom Schucker took a Raspberry Pi4 with its high-quality image sensor module and turned it into a fully operative camera complete with a five-inch touch screen that gives a live view along with manual controls.
Instagram Head Feels ‘Urgency’ in Trying to Make Reels Work
Instagram head Adam Mosseri says the social media platform is facing “urgency” to make Reels work after its parent company Meta had $80 billion wiped off its market value last month. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Mosseri said that Instagram was feeling the pressure to drive...
Sony Hit with Lawsuit Alleging its Lens Serial Numbers Fall Off
A class action lawsuit has been filed in the state of California that alleges the serial number stickers on Sony lenses too easily fall off and therefore prevent owners from getting free repairs or taking part in product recalls. The lawsuit has been filed by plaintiff Joseph Musharbash who claims...
Capture One Pro 23 Adds Smart Adjustments and New Workflow Tools
Capture One has announced Version 23 and says it gives users a much faster and more efficient workflow by reducing culling and editing time as well as more power and control when editing and working with layers. The new update introduces a variety of new features and improvements including the...
Lexar Introduces Higher Capacity 320GB CFexpress Type A Card
Lexar has announced a new higher-capacity CFexpress Type A card. Categorized into its Gold line, the 320GB card promises up to 900 MB/s read speeds and 800 MB/s write speeds. The new capacity joins the previous 80GB and 160GB capacities that Lexar launched its CFexpress Type A support with back in August, and unsurprisingly the promised specifications are pretty in line with that card. While there tends to be some level of performance difference among different capacities of card, PetaPixel testing has shown it to be within a margin of error. So with modern memory cards (at least CFexpress cards), generally, the speed of one capacity can be expected to carry across the whole line regardless of size unless otherwise stated by a manufacturer.
Ahead of the Holidays, Nintendo Expects Fewer Switch Sales
"The worldwide semiconductor shortage may or may not be easing, but Nintendo is tempering expectations for the coming year regardless. In its latest earnings report, the video game giant lowered its sales forecast for the popular Switch console by nearly 10 percent. So rather than selling 21 million units in fiscal year 2023, it's expecting to sell 19 million units. What's behind the gloomier outlook? Still those pesky chips. "While there is a gradual improvement in semiconductor and other component supplies and a recovery trend in hardware manufacturing for Nintendo Switch, taking into consideration production and sales performances thus far, we have modified...
A Decade Later and I’m Still Married to Black and White Film
2012 was a helluva year for film photographers and a crossroads for me personally. My wife and I had formally begun photographing weddings together only a year prior. She shot all digital because that’s her passion. And I was trying to shoot all B&W 35mm film like a crazy person, because that is my passion.
Photographer Makes Beautiful Custom-Painted Analog Cameras
A photographer breathes fresh life into analog cameras by carefully disassembling and then painting them. Adrian Prada from Bogota, Colombia, upscale Nikon FMs, Canon F-1s, and Leica M3s, among others, into stunning works of art. “I have my style,” Prada tells PetaPixel. “But, the idea is to understand that everyone...
The Elinchrom FIVE is a New 522Ws Battery-Powered HSS Strobe
Elinchrom has announced the Elinchrom FIVE, a new 522Ws active-charging, battery-powered, portable, off-camera monolight that lets users work equally well in the studio or on location. The new $1,850 strobe features High-Speed Sync (HSS), a continuous running modeling light, and a removable (and rechargeable via USB-C) battery that can power the light for up to 450 full power flashes per charge.
