Lexar has announced a new higher-capacity CFexpress Type A card. Categorized into its Gold line, the 320GB card promises up to 900 MB/s read speeds and 800 MB/s write speeds. The new capacity joins the previous 80GB and 160GB capacities that Lexar launched its CFexpress Type A support with back in August, and unsurprisingly the promised specifications are pretty in line with that card. While there tends to be some level of performance difference among different capacities of card, PetaPixel testing has shown it to be within a margin of error. So with modern memory cards (at least CFexpress cards), generally, the speed of one capacity can be expected to carry across the whole line regardless of size unless otherwise stated by a manufacturer.

5 HOURS AGO