Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Washington Examiner
Tech braces for recession with layoffs and hiring freezes: Amazon, Lyft, Stripe
Multiple tech companies are either laying off hundreds of staff or freezing the hiring process amid concerns about the economy and future financial uncertainty in Silicon Valley. Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Twitter and smaller companies such as Lyft and Stripe have had to limit hiring or announce...
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Read part of the memo Lyft's cofounders sent to employees as the company begins laying off nearly 700 staffers
Amid a gloomy outlook for the fourth quarter of the year and a probable looming recession, scores of tech companies have decided to bunker down and reduce spending in order to weather the economic headwinds. Rideshare startup Lyft is the latest casualty of this Big Tech winter, as it announces...
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
After months of a slumping economy, layoffs are finally starting to hit finance firms
TGIF! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Don't forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night. If you have a young child you're trying to keep on a sleep schedule, Godspeed. Today we've got stories on how the top hedge funds performed in October, one investment bank staying...
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Meta may be next Silicon Valley tech company to announce mass layoffs, sources say
A new report says the Menlo Park-based giant is expected to announce large-scale layoffs sometime this week.
A memo from Stripe's cofounders announcing sweeping job cuts is a lesson for companies everywhere on how to conduct layoffs
On Thursday, Stripe announced via a memo that it is laying off 14% of its workforce. Cofounders Patrick and John Collison break down what led to the decision and apologize to workers. The memo is an excellent example of how leaders can handle layoff announcements. "There's no good way to...
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.
TechCrunch
Lyft lays off 13% of workforce as it tries to slash operating expenses
The ride-hailing company described the cuts as proactive step to ensure it “is set up to accelerate execution and deliver strong business results in Q4 of 2022 and in 2023.”. Lyft also reiterated Thursday it is sticking with its previously stated guidance on third quarter 2022 revenues, contribution margin...
Gizmodo
Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance
Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
Why tech layoffs are happening all at once — and why the next few weeks could be the worst of them
Industry experts say the next few weeks are critical: Many tech firms will want to trim payroll, and they're likely to do it before the holidays.
Elon Musk Could Block Twitter Employees From Getting $100 Million Payout
Elon Musk said "the bird is freed" regarding his Twitter acquisition, but legal minds remain skeptical regarding how one of the world's richest people will financially move forward in terms of employee compensation and simultaneously generating strong revenue cash flow. Upon Twitter's new era of ownership that began Thursday, Musk...
TechCrunch
Lyft takes $135.7 million hit on Argo AI shutdown
Late last month, Argo AI closed its doors as its main backers, Ford and Volkswagen, pulled their investments in order to focus on more near-term goals like advanced driver assistance systems in passenger vehicles. Lyft and Argo were working together to test autonomous ride-hailing using Argo’s tech on the Lyft...
Tech workers brace for massive wintertime layoff surge
Layoff and hiring freezes are cascading across America, after a record boom lulled many employers and employees into a false sense of security. Why it matters: In statement after statement, companies warn they're preparing for dire times. Twitter today is taking the extreme step of locking its offices and suspending...
Why most Americans' jobs aren't at risk of the kind of mass layoffs we saw in the last 2 downturns, despite big cuts at places like Twitter and Meta
Twitter and Meta's layoffs don't mean you're about to lose your job.
