Washington Examiner

Tech braces for recession with layoffs and hiring freezes: Amazon, Lyft, Stripe

Multiple tech companies are either laying off hundreds of staff or freezing the hiring process amid concerns about the economy and future financial uncertainty in Silicon Valley. Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Twitter and smaller companies such as Lyft and Stripe have had to limit hiring or announce...
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
TechCrunch

Lyft lays off 13% of workforce as it tries to slash operating expenses

The ride-hailing company described the cuts as proactive step to ensure it “is set up to accelerate execution and deliver strong business results in Q4 of 2022 and in 2023.”. Lyft also reiterated Thursday it is sticking with its previously stated guidance on third quarter 2022 revenues, contribution margin...
Gizmodo

Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance

Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, ​​John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
TechCrunch

Lyft takes $135.7 million hit on Argo AI shutdown

Late last month, Argo AI closed its doors as its main backers, Ford and Volkswagen, pulled their investments in order to focus on more near-term goals like advanced driver assistance systems in passenger vehicles. Lyft and Argo were working together to test autonomous ride-hailing using Argo’s tech on the Lyft...
Axios

Tech workers brace for massive wintertime layoff surge

Layoff and hiring freezes are cascading across America, after a record boom lulled many employers and employees into a false sense of security. Why it matters: In statement after statement, companies warn they're preparing for dire times. Twitter today is taking the extreme step of locking its offices and suspending...

