Want to live in the upside-down? Stranger Things' Creel House goes on the market for $1.5million in Georgia - over triple what it sold for in 2019

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.

11 HOURS AGO