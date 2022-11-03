ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year

After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”

Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up”  and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville

Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT

George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Boot

The Boot

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy