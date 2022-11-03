Read full article on original website
Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
The feud continues. Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris at a Nashville concert, eliciting boos from the crowd amid the Grammy Award winner's feud with Brittany Aldean. The Georgia native, 45, said he wanted to bring up a special guest during his Friday, October 14, show at Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, man, who could I call? […]
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year
After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Brantley Gilbert Didn't Realize He Wanted To Work With Blake Shelton
"To have Blake and Vince on it is kind of a bucket list thing that I didn’t know was on my bucket list."
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”
Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up” and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Dolly Parton Brings Pink, Rob Halford + More Onstage For ‘Jolene’ at the Rock Hall [Watch]
At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, "Jolene." "Jolene" is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a...
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
CMA Awards 1995: Shania Twain Flirts With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt And More During Performance Of “Any Man Of Mine”
I wanna be Shania Twain when I grow up. Of course, she’s the undisputed queen of pop country, and has always done things her way. And back at the 1995 CMA Awards, her unabashed confidence was on full display. She took the stage to perform her hit “Any Man...
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini has been named the co-host of the upcoming CMT Music Awards presentation. This will be the third year in a row Ballerini presides over the event. In April, she co-hosted the gala from her home because she tested positive for COVID-19. Her fellow emcee...
Wynonna Judd Says She Sometimes Feels Her Late Mother’s Criticism Onstage: ‘And I Talk Back’
Wynonna Judd has been performing without her late mother, Naomi Judd, on the Judds' Final Tour, but she says she's still with her — and in some ways, their famously complicated relationship hasn't changed. The mother-daughter duo's often fiery relationship was tabloid and television fodder for decades, and during...
Carly Pearce’s Emotional Ryman Auditorium Concert Included a Trio of Influences
Give Carly Pearce credit: During the first of two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the "What He Didn't Do" singer didn't load up on contemporary A-listers in an effort to juice votes for the upcoming CMA Awards. Instead, Pearce stuck to her roots. A humble Bill Anderson, a so-proud Ricky...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
McBride & the Ride Return With Nostalgic New Track ‘Marlboros & Avon’ [EXCLUSIVE]
The 90s country music sound is having quite a moment right now, and some of the best voices of the era are ready to remind you what made it great. The original lineup of McBride & the Ride, featuring Terry McBride, Ray Herndon and Billy Thomas, is back — and they are debuting their first single in two decades exclusively with The Boot.
