Kyrie Irving: 'I'm just here to continue to expose things'

In the wake of NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement he was disappointed Kyrie Irving did not apologize for promoting an antisemitic film, Irving met with a scrum of reporters on Thursday.

Irving was asked if he holds antisemitic beliefs, and claimed that he “cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from.”

Irving also declined to apologize directly to the Jewish community, saying he respects “all walks of life and embrace all walks of life.”

In a sprawling, three-minute response to a reporter’s question about whether he was surprised some people were hurt by his actions, Irving addressed racial bias in America, exposing “things that our world continues to put in darkness,” and the power of the dictionary.