ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving: 'I'm just here to continue to expose things'

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ydqd_0ixdBR2b00

In the wake of NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement he was disappointed Kyrie Irving did not apologize for promoting an antisemitic film, Irving met with a scrum of reporters on Thursday.

Irving was asked if he holds antisemitic beliefs, and claimed that he “cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from.”

Irving also declined to apologize directly to the Jewish community, saying he respects “all walks of life and embrace all walks of life.”

In a sprawling, three-minute response to a reporter’s question about whether he was surprised some people were hurt by his actions, Irving addressed racial bias in America, exposing “things that our world continues to put in darkness,” and the power of the dictionary.

“So I take my full responsibility, again I’ll repeat it, for posting something on my Instagram or Twitter that may have had some unfortunate falsehoods in it.

But I also am a human being that’s 30 years old and I’ve been growing up in a country that’s told me that I wasn’t worth anything and I came from a slave class, and that I come from a people that are meant to be treated the way we get treated every day. So … I’m not here to compare anyone’s atrocities or tragic events that their families have dealt with, generations of time. I’m just here to continue to expose things that our world continues to put in darkness.

I’m a light. I’m a beacon of light. It’s what I’m here to do.

You guys ask me questions about basketball, I give my expert opinion. You guys ask me about other things, I give you my opinion and it’s met with whatever you believe the perception or the deception is.

You guys investigate my life every day, and you justify it by serving your own purpose, which I honor. I would like the same respect in return. Figuring out just like anyone else. So please keep that same energy when we’re talking about anti- other things. Because just because I post a documentary doesn’t mean I’m antisemitic and doesn’t mean that I’m automatically standing with everyone that is believing in that.

So, it’s unfortunate timing that we’re in but I’m glad that I can stand on the truth because I’m not afraid of these mics, these cameras. I used to be. Looking everyone in the eye and telling them the truth, that I’m proud of who I am. Any label that you put on me I’m able to dismiss because I study. I know the Oxford dictionary, you look it up, right?

One of the biggest mistakes I had in being a kid was not knowing European or Western language until I started looking it up and understanding the definitions and why they say ‘if you want to trick a Black person, put it in a book.’ I was wondering my whole life why they said that. Now I’m 30 years old and I know reading is a superpower because it helps me understand where I’m going and where I’ve come from. Like a tree with roots.”

Comments / 66

ineedsleep
3d ago

He has freedom of speech and is free to believe however he wants regardless of anyone's feelings just like kapernick is allowed the main thing is he is not apologizing and I hope he doesn't

Reply(9)
11
Keziah Yisrael
3d ago

The truth exposes the lie they based their lives on.. told their children, and harped on hard. What happened to them didn’t happen in the USofA but they’re acknowledged for it here. If they were YAH’S chosen, and HE was among them, they’d be impenetrable under the Blessings in their land.. Why would they settle anywhere else in the world rather than in the Holy land of their inheritance where their lives would be protected by YAH? But even in that land these people have strife today, because it’s not theirs. They don’t fit the blessings or the curses in the scriptures, only the people known by every other label/ word, than who they are. it’s YAH’S doing only, HE Makes the good and the bad.. The Holy Scriptures is our history.. get to know YAHWEH. the time is coming to an end, it’s been playing out for some time now and Kyrie has a platform.. much respect and strength to the brother- All praises to THE ALL MIGHTY🤎💯

Reply(3)
11
Curtis Webb
4d ago

not sure where his head is at yeah that's all I'm saying Hell of a basketball player but I don't know what his mind that is when it comes to human being but anyways moving forward I guess we'll see what happens to him we'll see if you still have a job moving forward because a lot of people within the organization don't agree but I get that and if he's going to stand his ground then that's what he does and he may end up suffering the consequences the game that he loves to play but it is what it is and that is belief so not your own where he's coming from

Reply
3
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum

Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
NBC News

Kyrie Irving and the devaluation of the public apology

Thursday night, after years of causing controversy, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving issued a rare apology. It wasn’t about his history of endorsing anti-vaccine misinformation or for the time he shared a video containing a rant from noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. No, Irving’s apology — a block...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy