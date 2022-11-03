Read full article on original website
Chained Echoes - Official Release Date Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes, and vicious foes. Chained Echoes releases on December 8, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Chained Echoes is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles and the Cloud on day one.
Organs Please - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer
Organs Please is a macabre satirical management sim. In the world of Organs Please, the Earth has been damaged beyond repair, and humanity's only hope is to colonize a new planet. It is your mission to help create the craft that will take humans to Planet 42, while disposing of anyone you deem undesirable. Organs Please releases in Steam Early Access on November 17, 2022.
The Witch of Fern Island - Official Trailer
The Witch of Fern Island is a game that combines gameplay elements of multiple categories: sandbox, open world with RPG elements, adventure, and exploration. The Witch of Fern Island will be available in Steam Early Access on PC in Q1 2023.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 3 - Sequential Trial 3
Adventurer's Trials Day 3 introduces Sequential Trial 3, a new round of three trials with one returning from the Genshin Impact 3.2 event's first day. This set of challenges is light and breezy, so you can speed through and grab your rewards without taking too much time. Like the event's other trials, you can also join with friends for co-op play.
Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More
Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
Sonic Frontiers Review
Sonic Frontiers doesn’t limit you to a small, carefully curated prix fixe menu of things to try. Instead, it takes the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, throwing new ideas at you from start to finish, without really seeming to care if they’re fresh and appetizing or looking wilted and limp under the heat lamp. When I jumped off the starting line of this sprint across Sonic’s first open-world game I certainly didn’t expect to play jump rope, duke it out with a giant robot, watch a dramatic origin story for an extinct race of beings, or do a heck of a lot of fishing, but Frontiers kept me guessing even late into the campaign with what it would try next. Even when some of those ideas didn’t work, I was almost always glad that Sega gave it the old college try, and as a result I rarely found myself bored. I did find myself feeling blue because of the absurd amount of pop-in that happens every time this famously fast character does his thing, but Sonic Frontiers is, for the most part, a promising first attempt at blazing a new trail for the series.
21 Things God of War Ragnarok Doesn't Tell You
God of War Ragnarok does a decent job easing you into the gameplay, but there are still a lot of things you need to learn on your own. Thankfully, we’ve done that part for you, so here are 21 things that God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you.
Sonic Frontiers: 5 Minutes of High-Speed S-Rank Cyber Space Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers features a fairly large open-world for players to explore. But littered around that open-world are an array of portals that will teleport you to the more traditional, high-speed Sonic levels we all know and love. So if you're looking to see the Blue Blur blast through some insanely inventive courses, then look no further!
Death Stranding Crosses 10 Million Players as It Celebrates Its Third Anniversary
Over 10 million gamers have experienced Kojima Productions’ genre-defying title Death Stranding, according to a statement from the company on the third anniversary of the game’s release. Upon its release on PS4 in November 2019, Death Stranding garnered a mixed reception from both critics and gamers alike, many...
Super People Patch Notes and Upcoming Changes Nov 2022
The latest Super People update arrived on November 8, 2022, and introduces several new outfits and a few balance changes. Additionally, the developers have revealed their plans for upcoming gameplay adjustments as the Early Access period continues. Super People Patch Notes Nov 2022. The developers shared their November 8 Patch...
How Long is God of War Ragnarok?
God of War Ragnarok has a lengthy story and a ton of beautiful and violent realms to explore, but just quite how long is it? Here we’ll let you know exactly how many hours it took different members of the IGN team to finish the game, and what they prioritised doing with that time.
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack - Official Trailer
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack includes 10 of the Canadian artist’s top hits, while also letting you dive into the sonic world of The Weeknd with a brand-new custom environment and visuals inspired by his distinctive style. The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack launches on Meta Quest and Rift headsets, as well as PlayStation VR and SteamVR today.
Genshin Scaramouche Boss: Balladeer Guide
The Genshin Balladeer boss fight is the showdown with Scaramouche introduced in 3.2 version update. It's a weekly boss, which means you'll want to hunt it down to help level up character talents on characters like Nahida. It also means you'll need to actually do a bit of work to unlock the epic battle against this Fatui Harbinger.
Halo Infinite Winter Update: Release Time and Details
The Halo Infinite Winter Update is here, bringing with it a plethora of free new content, including a new Battle Pass, with a neat twist. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving to Halo Infinite with the Winter 2022 Update, including the new Halo Infinite Battle Pass.
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Surviving Fimbulwinter (3/4)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue on to Chapter 1 Surviving Fimbulwinter on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
Modern Warfare 2 Makes Franchise History as the Fastest Title to Reach $1 Billion - IGN Daily Fix
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II secures the biggest opening weekend in franchise history crossing another milestone to become the fastest Call of Duty game to make $1 billion dollars. Nintendo has announced that a brand-new Indie World Showcase will be arriving on Wednesday, November 9, and it will feature "roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
Aussie Deals: Discounts to Run Rings Around Sonic Frontiers RRP and Last Minute GoW Preorders!
In news that may throw some of you for a loop de loop, Sonic Frontiers is actually quite decent. I've therefore found the best discounts on an adventure steeped in fun, impressive fur and fishing with a very big cat. His name: Big. Because sure, why not?. Now is also...
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
