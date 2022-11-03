HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO