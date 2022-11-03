ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

University of Connecticut

Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup

HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
HARTFORD, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Rowing takes 7 of 8 races at the NYRA Fall Invitational

V8: IX 2V8: Lavender V4: Big Dog 3V8: Bleed Blue 4V8: Witryol's Wake. C: Cate Esparza C: Sheela Tavakoli C: Molly Cahalane C: Medha Illindala C: Megan Alvarado/Riley Caruso. 8: Tess Nobles 8: Julia Sampson 4: Jordan Nanai 8: Josie Luby 8: Jill Roden. 7: Emilie Karovic 7: Emma Pinckney...
STORRS, CT

