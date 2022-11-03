ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder

A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

PAROLED CHILD RAPIST AT LARGE: Evers’ Appointee Freed Serial Rapist, He’s Missing | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #55

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Serial rapist Edwardo Perez was one of them. His release was discretionary. But...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case

LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case. Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
ALTOONA, WI
cwbradio.com

New Transportation Shuttle Available for Mid-State Students

A new transportation shuttle at Mid-State Technical College is making it easier for students to pursue a degree when transportation to a specific Mid-State campus to access a program presents an obstacle. The shuttle is free to all Mid-State students thanks to a collaboration with Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe

UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Election Day in Wisconsin

Today is Election Day in Wisconsin. The biggest state wide races include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Senator, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and State Treasurer. For races more specific to Clark County, the 7th congressional district, between incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Richard Ausman. The 23rd senate race includes...
CLARK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy