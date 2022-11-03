EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican Nominee for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Eau Claire Monday as part of his final push before election day. Michels and his “Let’s Get to Work” Tour stopped at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse to meet with voters. Michels says he’s riding the momentum and calling for change. Michels talked about how inflation is high, crime is up, and education scores are down.

