cwbradio.com
New Transportation Shuttle Available for Mid-State Students
A new transportation shuttle at Mid-State Technical College is making it easier for students to pursue a degree when transportation to a specific Mid-State campus to access a program presents an obstacle. The shuttle is free to all Mid-State students thanks to a collaboration with Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Woman Stationed on Hospital Ship Near Honduras
A Wisconsin Rapids woman is stationed on a hospital ship near Honduras. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Danielle Cuello, from Wisconsin Rapids, attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), has many duties including showing Honduran Vector Control Technicians mosquitos for removal and further study in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI
La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
La Crosse police release bodycam video from October Houska Park incident
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police say an officer’s use of force at a Houska Park incident last month was justified. Police say the officer was responding to a welfare check at the park. In a police report, Officer Daniel Howe says he was flagged by a parks department employee who said an individual in the park was calling...
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic Names New Clinical Program Director
Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic has named Athena Boardman, RN to be its clinical program director. Boardman earned her registered nurse degree from Mid-State Technical College and has been with Aspirus Health for seven years. She served two years as a case manager for Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic and most recently served as a nursing supervisor for Aspirus Heart Care.
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
Medical Examiner: UWL student died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Faal died of drowning and had a high level of alcohol in his system.
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Michels makes campaign stop in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican Nominee for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Eau Claire Monday as part of his final push before election day. Michels and his “Let’s Get to Work” Tour stopped at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse to meet with voters. Michels says he’s riding the momentum and calling for change. Michels talked about how inflation is high, crime is up, and education scores are down.
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
Autopsy shows 27-year-old died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Anderson-Teece died of drowning and hypothermia. The toxicology report showed he had a high level of alcohol in his system.
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
Volume One
Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest
After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Onalaska Kwik Trip Saturday
Despite no one winning the now record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion, five people were sold $50,000 winning tickets across Wisconsin Saturday, including one sold in Onalaska.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
wiproud.com
2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
