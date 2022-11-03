ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#64. Houston, Texas: William P Hobby

By University of College // Shutterstock
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 49,945

- On-time performance: 75.23%

- Air carrier delay: 8.0%

- Weather delay: 0.3%

- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.8%

- Cancelled flights: 2.6%

- Diverted flights: 0.2%

