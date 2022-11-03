ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

101.5 KNUE

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shala Yoga Loft in downtown Plano offers classes, workshops, private instruction

The studio offers yoga classes, workshops, private instruction and full-body wellness assessments, according to its website. (Leanne Libby/Community Impact) Shala Yoga Loft opened in mid-September in downtown Plano. The studio offers yoga classes, workshops, private instruction and full-body wellness assessments, according to its website. The studio is at 1021 E. 15th St., Plano. 469-543-0000. www.shalayogaloft.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nike by Southlake brings new shopping concept to town square

Nike by Southlake features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services and experiences to shopping. (Courtesy Nike) Nike by Southlake opened Nov. 3 in Southlake Town Square, according to a press release. The store is located at 167 Grand Ave., Southlake, and features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services to the shopping experience, the release stated. Through a free Nike membership, customers can buy items online to pick up in store, use curbside pickup, attend member-only fitness events and have access to member-only products in store. Nike is known for its athletic apparel and footwear. 682-223-2378. www.nike.com/retail/s/nike-by-southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
luxury-houses.net

3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG

3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

30k Pounds of Smoked Meat at BBQ Fest

30,000 pounds of smoked meat was cooked at BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the weekend, showcasing some of the best BBQ from fellow Texans and other states. “This is our first year out here at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T stadium. We’ve got 12 world-class pitmasters from all over the country, six local folks from all around Texas, and six other teams from all around the country throughout the weekend,” said Brady Archer, director of guest experience and event programming, speaking to The Dallas Express.
ARLINGTON, TX
CandysDirt

Get Into Los Arboles While the Getting Is Good

Los Arboles… translation: The Trees. That pretty much sums up everything you need to know about the tranquil and secluded neighborhood just east of Preston Forest Shopping Center off of Forest Lane. Mature live oaks (the arboles of which we speak) abound along with other species, and several ponds...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX
Thrillist

Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners

‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

White Rock Medical Group accepting patients at new Lakewood location

A new clinic from White Rock Medical Group opened in August in Lakewood. (Courtesy White Rock Medical Center) White Rock Medical Group opened in early August at 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 126, in Lakewood. The 4,900-square-foot clinic is associated with White Rock Medical Center. The clinic offers primary care and internal medicine. It also offers a variety of specialties, including gastroenterology. 214-324-6100. www.whiterockmedicalcenter.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

