The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
CandysDirt.com
This Cute Remodeled Home With a Pool Near Casa View Won’t Break The Bank
Sometimes you look at a house and say “Oh, how cute is that?” Then you flip through and see the backyard with the way cool pool and a big old lot, and think “DANG, this comes with it, too?”. And considering the market right now, where interest...
Family-owned Baker’s Lake Highlands Automotive has history of serving community
Reg Baker (left) and his son Jordon Baker co-own Baker’s Lake Highlands Automotive. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Reg Baker was 15 years old, he started working at a gas station at the corner of Audelia Road and Walnut Hill Lane. “Back in that day, every young man was crazy...
Cathedral Italian Bistro serving authentic fare in Plano
Cathedral Italian Bistro will serve authentic Italian cuisine with a Texas flair, with menu items ranging from fresh pizzas and handmade pastas to wagyu steaks. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cathedral Italian Bistro opened in mid-August at 8103 Rasor Blvd., Ste. 110, in Plano. The restaurant serves authentic Italian cuisine with a...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
Shala Yoga Loft in downtown Plano offers classes, workshops, private instruction
The studio offers yoga classes, workshops, private instruction and full-body wellness assessments, according to its website. (Leanne Libby/Community Impact) Shala Yoga Loft opened in mid-September in downtown Plano. The studio offers yoga classes, workshops, private instruction and full-body wellness assessments, according to its website. The studio is at 1021 E. 15th St., Plano. 469-543-0000. www.shalayogaloft.com.
Nike by Southlake brings new shopping concept to town square
Nike by Southlake features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services and experiences to shopping. (Courtesy Nike) Nike by Southlake opened Nov. 3 in Southlake Town Square, according to a press release. The store is located at 167 Grand Ave., Southlake, and features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services to the shopping experience, the release stated. Through a free Nike membership, customers can buy items online to pick up in store, use curbside pickup, attend member-only fitness events and have access to member-only products in store. Nike is known for its athletic apparel and footwear. 682-223-2378. www.nike.com/retail/s/nike-by-southlake.
luxury-houses.net
3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG
3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
dallasexpress.com
30k Pounds of Smoked Meat at BBQ Fest
30,000 pounds of smoked meat was cooked at BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the weekend, showcasing some of the best BBQ from fellow Texans and other states. “This is our first year out here at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T stadium. We’ve got 12 world-class pitmasters from all over the country, six local folks from all around Texas, and six other teams from all around the country throughout the weekend,” said Brady Archer, director of guest experience and event programming, speaking to The Dallas Express.
All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station
"It's an adventure every day and every weekend."
Up your flavor palette with this artisan chocolate made right here in North Texas
So many of us love chocolate, but how many of us look at chocolate like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey? If you want to take your love of chocolate to the next level, come take a trip to The Touring Chocolatier.
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
Get Into Los Arboles While the Getting Is Good
Los Arboles… translation: The Trees. That pretty much sums up everything you need to know about the tranquil and secluded neighborhood just east of Preston Forest Shopping Center off of Forest Lane. Mature live oaks (the arboles of which we speak) abound along with other species, and several ponds...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
Thrillist
Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners
‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
This Little Forest Hills Cottage Is Chic As, Well, You Get It
It’s not the first time I’ve talked to The Michael Group’s Kristen Martin — and no way it will be the last. She already has her next project all lined up. It’s a house on Swiss Avenue that’s completely original and she said it will be her best one yet.
White Rock Medical Group accepting patients at new Lakewood location
A new clinic from White Rock Medical Group opened in August in Lakewood. (Courtesy White Rock Medical Center) White Rock Medical Group opened in early August at 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 126, in Lakewood. The 4,900-square-foot clinic is associated with White Rock Medical Center. The clinic offers primary care and internal medicine. It also offers a variety of specialties, including gastroenterology. 214-324-6100. www.whiterockmedicalcenter.com.
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
