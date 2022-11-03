75. Cincinnati, Ohio: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WLWT 5
When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
Top 2023 UC Target Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
The Bearcats are hoping he joins the program in 2023.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
‘Hello Avelo’: Dayton International Airport announces new airline, destination
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport announced that it is bringing a brand new airline to Ohio. Avelo Airlines began as a startup company in 2021 providing service to New Haven, Connecticut. Over the past few years, they have continued to grow in their mission of providing affordable travel with a focus on smaller […]
Cincinnati: Time Fall Back This Weekend
Cincinnati Make sure you set you clocks to fall back this weekend. You will need to set your clocks back at 2am on Sunday. Turn your clock back back one hour and revert to standard time. This means you will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday. So you shouldn’t be late for church […]
spectrumnews1.com
Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
WLWT 5
Dayton Kentucky smoking, vaping ban will go into effect Sunday
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city will become a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed the measure back in September. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. "Dayton's smoke-free law will protect every person who clocks into work, dines at...
Road report: KYTC District Six provides update on all current construction projects in NKY; beware delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
Massive Airplane Hangar, 250 Jobs Coming to CVG Airport in Northern Kentucky
The $40 million investment will employ hundreds in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, officials say.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Former Bengals player's home on NKY golf course
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player is selling his Northern Kentucky home. Domata Peko, who played 11 seasons with the Bengals, is selling his home at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills. Nicole Elliott with Keller Williams Realty Services is listing the home at just under $1.8 million.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
underdogdynasty.com
Cincinnati’s Dontay Corleone Shows A Lot of Promise
Hometown products are naturally intriguing. If a player who grew up down the road can make an immediate impact on their college team, it’s a reason for fans who can relate to that path to celebrate. Cincinnati redshirt freshman defensive lineman Dontay Corleone made his first college start on...
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
