ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

#75. Cincinnati, Ohio: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

By Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPYKI_0ixd5kbn00

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 36,681

- On-time performance: 75.70%

- Air carrier delay: 7.6%

- Weather delay: 0.7%

- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%

- Security delay: 0.0%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%

- Cancelled flights: 2.6%

- Diverted flights: 0.1%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journeyswithsteve

Cincinnati is more than WKRP

View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Time Fall Back This Weekend

Cincinnati Make sure you set you clocks to fall back this weekend. You will need to set your clocks back at 2am on Sunday. Turn your clock back  back one hour and revert to standard time. This means you will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday. So you shouldn’t be late for church […]
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton Kentucky smoking, vaping ban will go into effect Sunday

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city will become a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed the measure back in September. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. "Dayton's smoke-free law will protect every person who clocks into work, dines at...
DAYTON, KY
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati

The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
CINCINNATI, OH
underdogdynasty.com

Cincinnati’s Dontay Corleone Shows A Lot of Promise

Hometown products are naturally intriguing. If a player who grew up down the road can make an immediate impact on their college team, it’s a reason for fans who can relate to that path to celebrate. Cincinnati redshirt freshman defensive lineman Dontay Corleone made his first college start on...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy