67. Savannah, Georgia: Savannah/Hilton Head International

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Subtropical Storm will approach Florida on Wednesday before shifting northeast toward Georgia, Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:. Temperatures warm to 80 by noon with highs in the lower 80s. That’s about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Although it’ll be warm, we’ll have a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day. A few clouds will be around during the evening with temperatures in the 70s.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO