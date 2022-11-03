67. Savannah, Georgia: Savannah/Hilton Head International

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 20th anniversary of the Hilton Head Island Concours D’ Elegance kicked off with beautiful weather this year making up for last year’s cold and nearly rained-out venue. For the 2022 show, the field was vast featuring hundreds of collector vehicles from around the country presented at the unique and exclusive motoring festival on the beautiful island of Hilton Head, SC.
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
Bulloch YES (AGAIN) | First Hyundai Metaplant America Supplier Chooses Bulloch
November 7, 2022 – Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., d/b/a Ajin Georgia, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
wtoc.com
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has responded to an incident at Greenwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
WJCL
Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
wtoc.com
Subtropical storm Nicole to bring in wind/rain by the end of the week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Subtropical Storm will approach Florida on Wednesday before shifting northeast toward Georgia, Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:. Temperatures warm to 80 by noon with highs in the lower 80s. That’s about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Although it’ll be warm, we’ll have a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day. A few clouds will be around during the evening with temperatures in the 70s.
Bring a hero home for the holidays with Savannah/Hilton Head Airport
Five service members will be heading home for the holidays thanks to a new initiative from Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV). SAV, in partnership with WTOC-TV and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, are holding a contest that will see five service members fly home to Savannah/Hilton Head over the holidays.
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
Savannah Fire Department hires new fire chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) officially has a new fire chief. City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen, who had been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2. The announcement was posted on Facebook on Monday. “Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor,” […]
WSAV-TV
Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day
On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown. On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown. Lowcountry voters come out in record numbers for …. Some voters in the Lowcountry took advantage of early voting. Folks came out in record numbers ahead of Election...
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
wtoc.com
Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
Comments / 0