On300 safety Randon Fontennette decommits from Utah

Freeport (Texas) Brazosport four-star safety Randon Fontenette has decommitted from Utah, he announced on Thursday afternoon.

Fontenette is the No. 372 overall prospect and No. 33 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 67 player in Texas.

On3 rates Fontenette higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2023 On300, he is the No. 149 overall prospect, No. 12 safety and No. 30 player in Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound prospect committed to the Utes on July 5. But he hasn’t stopped hearing from a number of other programs. He is expected to visit Vanderbilt this weekend and also has received interest from Texas a handful of other programs.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Randon Fontenette:

“Heat-seeking missile that flies downhill and strikes ball carriers with reckless abandon. A two-way star for Brazosport (Texas) High, playing quarterback and safety. Threw for 1,440 yards and 21 touchdowns and also rushed 164 times for 1,066 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. Also totaled 32 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. First year playing safety as a junior. Natural alley player that plays with his hair on fire.

“Lacks ideal long speed and can strain when getting sideline to sideline. Quicker than fast. Stands just a shade under 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds. Has elite length with 33.25 inch arms. Explosive upon impact and shows impressive vertical ability on 50-50 balls. Jumped a 20-foot-2 in the long jump during his junior track and field season. Immense upside and relatively low floor. Still learning to play defensive back and could potentially grow into a box player if he adds more mass. Young for the cycle and will not turn 18 until the July prior to his freshman season in college.”