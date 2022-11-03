ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

On300 safety Randon Fontennette decommits from Utah

By Keegan Pope
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2Pbm_0ixd4HF300
(Twitter/Randon Fontenette)

Freeport (Texas) Brazosport four-star safety Randon Fontenette has decommitted from Utah, he announced on Thursday afternoon.

Fontenette is the No. 372 overall prospect and No. 33 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 67 player in Texas.

On3 rates Fontenette higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2023 On300, he is the No. 149 overall prospect, No. 12 safety and No. 30 player in Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound prospect committed to the Utes on July 5. But he hasn’t stopped hearing from a number of other programs. He is expected to visit Vanderbilt this weekend and also has received interest from Texas a handful of other programs.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Randon Fontenette:

“Heat-seeking missile that flies downhill and strikes ball carriers with reckless abandon. A two-way star for Brazosport (Texas) High, playing quarterback and safety. Threw for 1,440 yards and 21 touchdowns and also rushed 164 times for 1,066 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. Also totaled 32 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. First year playing safety as a junior. Natural alley player that plays with his hair on fire.

“Lacks ideal long speed and can strain when getting sideline to sideline. Quicker than fast. Stands just a shade under 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds. Has elite length with 33.25 inch arms. Explosive upon impact and shows impressive vertical ability on 50-50 balls. Jumped a 20-foot-2 in the long jump during his junior track and field season. Immense upside and relatively low floor. Still learning to play defensive back and could potentially grow into a box player if he adds more mass. Young for the cycle and will not turn 18 until the July prior to his freshman season in college.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Jaylen Dixon Puts Utah Football On Top With Rushing Score

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah got on the scoreboard first when running back Jaylen Dixon scored from seven-yards out to give the Utes a 7-0 advantage. Dixon capped a six play, 37-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season. After an Arizona touchdown, this game is tied...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Wins Second Straight Game In Shootout With Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers picked up their second consecutive victory with a win over an in-state foe in the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Blazers hosted the T-Birds at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Utah Tech defeated SUU, 48-36. The Trailblazers used a big...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll

SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Breaking Down BYU Basketball’s Schedule By KenPom Ratings

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season. Key non-conference games...
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

BYU WR Puka Nacua Makes Massive Catch For Late TD Against Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua made an impressive catch for a huge touchdown for the lead late in the Cougars’ game against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With 1:46 left in the fourth quarter,...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages

Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
OREM, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy