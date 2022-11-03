98. Nashville, Tennessee: Nashville International

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
NoTax4Nash class action suit will give $212 per person to 3,000 Nashvillians
It’s not the Powerball jackpot, but nearly 3,000 people in Nashville are getting a pretty big payday.
Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
This Is Tennessee's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
One person shot in Clarksville flown to hospital
An unidentified male was shot Monday afternoon in Clarksville and taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
10 of The Best Breakfast Spots Downtown Nashville – (With Photos)
Music City is known for its many tourist attractions, from the Grand Ole Opry to the Country Music Hall of Fame. But Nashville has so much more to offer! The city is also home to some of the best breakfast spots in the country. Whether you’re looking for a hearty...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
The glassification of Nashville — will it stand the test of time?
The city’s skyline has been transformed by shimmering structures and some wonder if they’ll stand the test of time
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make Change
Emergency room physician calls on voters to elect candidates who will keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe" Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency room physician in Nashville, said today she is calling voters and asking them to help elect policymakers who will vote to keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe."
State announces Mock Election results
Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced...
Rece Davis weighs in on where Tennessee will be ranked by CFP committee
Tennessee sat atop the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday, but that all changed with the weekend’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. Now, there are questions as to what things could look like in regard to the postseason for the Vols. College football analyst Rece Davis recently weighed in on where he saw the team being placed at by the CFP committee in the next release of the rankings.
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Dayton, TN
