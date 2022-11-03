ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#99. Little Rock, Arkansas: Bill and Hillary Clinton Nat Adams Field

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,273

- On-time performance: 76.59%

- Air carrier delay: 9.8%

- Weather delay: 1.0%

- National Aviation System delay: 3.3%

- Security delay: 0.0%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%

- Cancelled flights: 2.0%

- Diverted flights: 0.3%

