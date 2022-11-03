99. Little Rock, Arkansas: Bill and Hillary Clinton Nat Adams Field

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock mayoral candidates push through final days of campaigning
Four candidates are running for Little Rock mayor. On the final day of early voting, they each pitched their vision for the capitol city's future.
Little Rock’s first Black mayor faces reelection fight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Frank Scott, Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday’s election despite criticism over the city’s spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him. Scott’s reelection bid is one of the few competitive races...
Over thirty Arkansas counties impacted by cyber attack
A cyber-attack over the weekend is causing county offices across the state to go offline or temporarily close. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems (AIS) for its online servers.
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 12 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Direct flights to New York City from Clinton National Airport
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport officially launched American Airlines’ new nonstop service to LaGuardia (LGA) in New York City. The first flight left the airport Friday morning at 6:03 a.m. and arrival arrived at LGA around 10:00 a.m., then had a...
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
Jefferson County will soon use world's longest bayou to create a canoe trail
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — Jefferson County will soon be the home to its first canoe trail in the county's history at the world's long bayou. According to Jefferson County judge Gerald Robinson, Bayou Bartholomew is the world's longest bayou. This mass body of water stretches 364 miles from Pine Bluff to Louisiana.
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
LRPD: Deadly shooting investigation Monday night at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive
Little Rock police are investigating a Monday evening homicide at 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
EF-2 tornado confirmed to have touched ground in Saline County
According to officials with the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Sardis Friday night.
Faulkner County resident claims $2 million lottery winnings
As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.
Central High Historic District at risk of losing historical status
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People who live in the historic part of town near Central High School have been trying to keep that history alive— however, home demolitions and a lack of restoration could strip the neighborhood of its federally recognized status. The area has been a national...
Little Rock police ask for help in 2020 deadly hit and run
Little Rock police are seeking help in an investigation involving a 2020 deadly hit and run.
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5B, Arkansas sees $2M winner
While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.
Little Rock police release details on shooting injuring 12-year-old girl
Little Rock police have released more information on a Friday night shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
