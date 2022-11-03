ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#69. Fort Wayne, Indiana: Fort Wayne International

The Herald News
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,448

- On-time performance: 75.44%

- Air carrier delay: 11.2%

- Weather delay: 1.8%

- National Aviation System delay: 2.5%

- Security delay: 0.0%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%

- Cancelled flights: 2.6%

- Diverted flights: 0.4%

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hillegas & Illinois traffic normal after 2-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to a two car crash at Illinois Road and Hillegas Road Monday evening around 6:30. Dispatch told WANE 15 nobody suffered life-threatening injuries but offered no other details. The airbags in both vehicles were seen by a WANE 15...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man in custody after car crashes, lands on its top

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police took a man into custody after a crash Monday night in the 2100 block of Andrews Street. Police were called to the scene where a car was found on its top. They say that man crashed into 3 parked cars which is what caused his vehicle to flip over. It is not known at this time if anyone was hurt.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Mayor Henry responds to city council president’s request for arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Council President Jason Arp has again shared communication between him and Mayor Henry. In an email shared Monday, Henry responds to Arp’s request for the footage of Henry’s October arrest to be released. Henry stated that normally an inquiry of this type would be made when guilt of an offense is in question, which is not the case in this situation. He listed the fines and sentencing he faces, as well as saying he has responded to city council’s previous list of questions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
BLUFFTON, IN
The Herald News

