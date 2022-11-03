Sometime in the summer of 1859 (or maybe it was 1960), a slave ship arrived in Mobile, Alabama, carrying 110 men, women, and children. It was called the Clotilda, and it was the last slave ship to arrive in America. By then, the importation of slaves had been illegal for half a century, but after betting a friend that he could do it without getting caught, wealthy landowner Timothy Meaher arranged the trip, offloaded and sold the slaves, and then burned the Cotilda in Mobile Bay to hide the evidence.

