Tanger Outlets Foley Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Foley is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia and Salt Life – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
utv44.com
The Haven for Animals holds ADOPT TIL YOU DROP for November
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — HAVEN HOLDS NO COST “ADOPT TIL YOU DROP” FOR NOVEMBER. The Haven for Animals, in Fairhope, Alabama, is holding an “Adopt til You Drop” promotion for the entire month of November, 2022. All of The Haven’s dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption at No Cost. The normal adoption process will apply. The special promotion is a huge savings of $175 per dog and $125 per cat!
WALA-TV FOX10
The Connexus Clinic: Treatments, options and launch party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Connexus is the Gulf Coast’s first health clinic solely focused on improving Healthspan. Healthspan is simply the part of a person’s life that they are generally in good health. When it comes to their health, many people settle for less than their best. We provide treatments and guidance to help people take control of their health.
‘Descendant:’ Those closest to film hoping for ‘big, hopeful, wonderful things’
It’s not every night you see a line outside the Mobile Saenger Theater that wraps from the main entrance on Joachim around the corner and all the way down the block along Conti Street. When the people in the line are there to see a movie they just as easily could have stayed home and watched on Netflix, you know there’s a powerful draw at work.
Love All Pantry helps to feed Gulf Coast families
In tonight's What's Working, hundreds of Gulf Coast families depend on a local food pantry for weekly groceries.
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
Development company sues City of Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, recently purchased two pieces of land, one on Lawrence Road and another off Dyer Road in Fairhope, with plans to build new townhomes. But they say the city has added new requirements for development, so now the company is suing the city. Fairhope city leaders are […]
thebamabuzz.com
6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast
It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
A line of rain and storms are going through for our Saturday…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. A line of rain and storms is approaching from the west. The rain will arrive around lunchtime and gradually track from west to east across the area through the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has dropped our severe weather risk today, so this will mainly be a rain event with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in.
Shopping center sells for big bucks
An out-of-state investor paid $1.1 million for Monroe Square, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center at 1838 S. Alabama Ave., in Monroeville, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. A local physician paid $205,000 for the former Whole Hog Bar B Q property at 307 Young St., in...
Alabama’s Most Expensive Condo is a Private Penthouse Paradise
The views are mesmerizing inside and outside of this super-private penthouse. Alabama's most expensive condo is located at the Regency Isle in Orange Beach. It has been recently refurbished, so it’s high-end everything. Enjoy a seaside penthouse with 4 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths. Every step is dripping in luxury.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
ryerecord.com
“Descendant” is the Documentary of the Year
Sometime in the summer of 1859 (or maybe it was 1960), a slave ship arrived in Mobile, Alabama, carrying 110 men, women, and children. It was called the Clotilda, and it was the last slave ship to arrive in America. By then, the importation of slaves had been illegal for half a century, but after betting a friend that he could do it without getting caught, wealthy landowner Timothy Meaher arranged the trip, offloaded and sold the slaves, and then burned the Cotilda in Mobile Bay to hide the evidence.
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Railfest 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
NOLA.com
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
travelawaits.com
25 Best Towns To Retire In The U.S. According To U.S. News And World Report
U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2022/2023 list of best places to retire in the United States. This year’s list looked at Americans’ expectations for retirement, such as housing affordability, health care, desirability, and overall happiness. This year, there are four new areas in the top five.
