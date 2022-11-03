85. Pensacola, Florida: Pensacola International

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
Head on crash in Flomaton kills 3 on Sunday: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are dead following a head on crash in Flomaton on Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The head on crash happened at around 3:21 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, on U.S. 31 near the 58 mile marker, “inside the Flomaton city limits,” […]
Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
California couple jailed in Baldwin Co. on drug trafficking, possession charges
Daphne Police were called to a parking lot after an employee complained of smelling marijuana coming from a bus and wait till you see the bus and what investigators say they found inside.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
travelawaits.com
25 Best Towns To Retire In The U.S. According To U.S. News And World Report
U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2022/2023 list of best places to retire in the United States. This year’s list looked at Americans’ expectations for retirement, such as housing affordability, health care, desirability, and overall happiness. This year, there are four new areas in the top five.
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 6-12
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
Bay Minette Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they responded to Newport Parkway in reference to a “young adult female” with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, according to a release from the BMPD. Officers responded to the “area of Newport Parkway,” at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The unidentified victim […]
Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West. Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will […]
More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
WKRG
Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Voter turnout at 25 percent in Escambia, Santa Rosa Co.
Saturday, November 5, is the last day to vote early in Florida before Election Day.
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
WKRG
Perfumania coming to Pensacola: Register to win for grand opening
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s time to celebrate Perfumania coming to The Cordova Mall in Pensacola with their grand opening event, Nov. 18 to 20. To help celebrate, Perfumania is giving away $100 and $500 gift certificates. About Perfumania:. Perfumania operates over one hundred discount retail stores throughout...
