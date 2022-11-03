ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#85. Pensacola, Florida: Pensacola International

By Christopher S. Berglund // Shutterstock
 5 days ago

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,994

- On-time performance: 75.98%

- Air carrier delay: 9.0%

- Weather delay: 0.8%

- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

- Cancelled flights: 2.4%

- Diverted flights: 0.2%

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

