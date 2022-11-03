Read full article on original website
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Bubba Wallace Speaks Out About Tough Day at Phoenix, Honors Coy Gibbs
Today was a tough day for many NASCAR drivers at Phoenix and Bubba Wallace reflected as much on Twitter after the race. Wallace didn’t have the best day on the track, but it’s bigger than that. His 23XI Racing team was rocked with the awful news that Coy Gibbs had passed away.
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
NASCAR Team Owner Coy Gibbs Dies at 49
Gibbs is the son of former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Not long after Joey Logano crossed the finish line to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, his 4-year-old son, Hudson, was by his side, ready to celebrate and helping the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver collect his checkered flag. But Logano had a special...
Joe Gibbs Racing announces Coy Gibbs has died – dead at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night at the age of 49, the racing team announced on Sunday. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the team statement said. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
Seeing F1 cars tear up the Las Vegas strip, past some of the most famous landmarks in the U.S. is incredibly cool.
Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title with late pass
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Gibbs felt like he embarrassed himself and, more importantly, his family by wrecking a teammate on the final lap last week. The only way to make up for it would be winning a championship with a clean, aggressive race. Gibbs pulled it off, wiping away some of the tarnish with a shiny new trophy. Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night.
